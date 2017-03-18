Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Teranga gold reports a fatality at Sabodala gold mine

Teranga Gold Corp : Teranga gold reports a fatality at sabodala gold mine . Says working with local regulatory authorities to determine cause of incident . Teranga gold corp - company has also commenced its own internal investigation .Teranga gold corp - moussa cissokho was fatally injured on friday while working in process plant.

Teranga Gold Corp : Company remains on track to achieve its 2016 guidance ."Acquisition of Gryphon is expected to increase 2016 exploration expense by about $2 million and capital expenditures by $2 million".

Teranga Gold Corp : Gryphon shareholders vote overwhelmingly in favour of Teranga Gold's acquisition of gryphon .Gryphon shareholders supported scheme with 90.99 pct of Gryphon shareholders voting at meeting, being in favour of the transaction.

Gryphon Minerals Ltd :Says eligible Gryphon shareholders voted in favour of the proposal by Teranga Gold Corporation.

Teranga Gold Corp : Production and costs are on track to meet our full year guidance . Qtrly revenue $73.6 million versus $60.1 million . Teranga Gold sets new production records for second quarter and first six months . Production of 52,540 ounces for q2 and 123,267 ounces for first half of year . Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 . "We expect to have three new deposits - two on mine license and one regional deposit - in at least resource category by year end" . Reduced mill throughput is expected to be partially mitigated by commissioning of a second crusher and screen during Q3 .Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $64.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teranga Gold Corp : Production and costs are on track to meet our full year guidance . Expected reduced mill throughput is expected to be partially mitigated by commissioning of a second crusher and screen during Q3 . Teranga Gold sets new production records for second quarter and first six months . Production of 52,540 ounces for Q2 .On track to produce between 200,000 and 215,000 ounces of gold in 2016.

Teranga Gold Corp : As a result of placement, Teranga owns approximately 5 percent of Gryphon's issued shares . Teranga Gold announces 5% equity investment in Gryphon Minerals . Subscribed for 21.2 million ordinary shares of Gryphon for total consideration of approximately a $4.4 million (US$3.4 million) .Placement price of a $0.206 per Gryphon share.

Teranga Gold Corp : Total consideration offered for all of outstanding shares of Gryphon is about $63 mln . Agreement to acquire Gryphon Minerals .

Teranga Gold Corp:Sees FY 2016 Production 200,000 to 215,000 ounces.Sees FY 2016Total cash costs: $600 to $650 per ounce.Sees FY 2016 All-in sustaining costs (including all new project development costs): $900 to $975 per ounce.

Teranga Gold Corp:Company's outlook for FY 2016 is Production: 200,000 to 215,000 ounces and All-in sustaining costs (including all new project development costs): $900 to $975 per ounce.FY 2016 production guidance reflects the build-up of higher grade stockpiles of approximately 40,000 ounces, which will assist in mitigating operating challenges in the future.