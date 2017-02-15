Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab . Theratechnologies - patients enrolled in phase III trial experienced significant decrease in viral load after receiving single loading dose of Ibalizumab 2,000 mg . Says no notable trends in laboratory abnormalities were observed. .Says safety results in this phase III trial are consistent with ones previously observed in phase IIB trial..

Theratechnologies Inc : Q3 earnings per share C$0.01 . Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016 . Q3 sales C$8.925 million .Theratechnologies Inc - Based upon results of our Q3, our guidance for year remains unchanged.

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016 . Q3 earnings per share c$0.01 . Qtrly revenue was $8.9 million compared to $9.2 million . Q3 sales c$8.925 million . For twelve months ending November 30, 2016, continue to expect that net sales of egrifta to be in range of $36 million to $37 million .Expectations for adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016 are still in range of $5 million to $6 million.

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies announces financial results for second quarter of 2016 . Q2 sales C$9.026 million .Q2 loss per share C$0.01.

Theratechnologies Inc : Theratechnologies inc says government of Quebec, province where Egrifta was discovered, has refused to add it to list of reimbursed medications . Government of Quebec, province where egrifta was discovered, has refused to add it to list of reimbursed medications .Inesss concluded that decrease of visceral adipose tissue in HIV patients does not constitute a therapeutic advantage.

Theratechnologies : Notified by partner of results for primary end point of phase iii trial with ibalizumab in patients with multi-drug resistant hiv-1 .Theratechnologies announces that 82.5% of patients achieved the primary endpoint in the phase iii ibalizumab trial.

Theratechnologies:Says the hiring of Philippe Dubuc as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.