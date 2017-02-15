Theratechnologies Inc (TH.TO)
7.84CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$7.84
--
--
--
--
117,069
$8.72
$2.61
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of Ibalizumab
Theratechnologies Inc Q3 EPS C$0.01
Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016
Theratechnologies posts Q2 loss per share C$0.01
Theratechnologies says government of Quebec has refused to add Egrifta to list of reimbursed medications
Theratechnologies says 82.5 pct of patients achieved the primary endpoint in late-stage trial of HIV drug
Theratechnologies : Notified by partner of results for primary end point of phase iii trial with ibalizumab in patients with multi-drug resistant hiv-1 .Theratechnologies announces that 82.5% of patients achieved the primary endpoint in the phase iii ibalizumab trial. Full Article
Theratechnologies Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Theratechnologies:Says the hiring of Philippe Dubuc as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Full Article
BRIEF-Theratechnologies Q3 loss per share c$0.04
* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2017