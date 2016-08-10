Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tahoe Resources Inc : Revenue of $228.3 million in Q2 2016 and $360.4 million in Q2 YTD 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 . Expects to achieve top end of its 2016 guidance for silver production of 18 to 21 million ounces of silver in concentrates . Effective August 16, 2016, Elizabeth McGregor will become Vice President & CFO . Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.19 per share . Company's 2016 gold production guidance remains unchanged at 370,000 to 430,000 ounces .Ron Clayton will be promoted from president & COO to president & CEO for Tahoe Resources Inc.

Tahoe Resources Inc : Tahoe Resources acquires 2 pct NSR royalty at Bell Creek, signs letter of intent to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney Joint Venture . Tahoe Resources Inc says deal valued at $12.5 million . To assume closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties, including historic liabilities not previously assumed by Whitney JV . Historic liabilities are currently estimated by Tahoe to total about $12.0 million . Under terms of letter of intent, Tahoe will assume all closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties .Whitney JV transaction is subject to execution of a definitive agreement and to approval of Tahoe's board of directors.

Tahoe Resources Inc : Says Tony Makuch has resigned as executive vice-president and president of canadian operation . Says Ron Clayton, Tahoe's chief operating officer, will assume day-to-day management of company's Lake Shore Gold division .Tahoe resources announces management change.

Tahoe Resources Inc:Declares second monthly dividend for 2016 of U$0.02 per common share.Shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday, February 18, 2016 will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on Thursday, February 25, 2016.

Tahoe Resources Inc:To declare its first monthly dividend for 2016 of USD$0.02 per common share.Payable on January 28.Record date as of January 21.

Tahoe Resources Inc:Declare its eleventh monthly dividend for 2015 of USD$0.02 per common share.Payable on November 25.Record date as on November 4.