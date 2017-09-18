Edition:
India

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)

THOM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

239.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs239.80
Open
Rs242.00
Day's High
Rs242.00
Day's Low
Rs238.25
Volume
31,360
Avg. Vol
316,655
52-wk High
Rs258.40
52-wk Low
Rs178.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thomas Cook (India) says opened four new outlets
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ::Announces opening of 4 new outlets in NCR's Rajouri Garden, Pitampura, Lajpat Nagar and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.  Full Article

Thomas Cook (India) says Quess Corp signs deals to acquire 46 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 

June 27 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :Says Quess Corp Limited signed definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited.Says Quesscorp Holdings Pte. entered into definitive agreement to acquire 51% shareholding in Comtel Pro Pte Ltd.  Full Article

Thomas Cook India unit completes acquisition of stake in Comtel Solutions
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :Says Quess Corp completed acquisition of 64% equity in Comtel Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore on February 14, 2017..  Full Article

Thomas Cook (India) approves to offer NCDs worth up to 3 bln rupees
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :Says approved to offer NCDs upto INR 3 billion.  Full Article

Thomas Cook India says Centre of Learning signs MOU with MP Tourism Development Corp
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd : Centre of Learning signs MOU with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation .  Full Article

Thomas Cook India partners with Vista Rooms
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd : Announced a strategic partnership with Vista rooms .  Full Article

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) to buy Tata Capital Forex for 120 mln rupees

* Deal value to buy Tata Capital Forex Ltd is 120 million rupees

Earnings vs. Estimates

