Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ::Announces opening of 4 new outlets in NCR's Rajouri Garden, Pitampura, Lajpat Nagar and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

June 27 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :Says Quess Corp Limited signed definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited.Says Quesscorp Holdings Pte. entered into definitive agreement to acquire 51% shareholding in Comtel Pro Pte Ltd.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :Says Quess Corp completed acquisition of 64% equity in Comtel Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore on February 14, 2017..

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd :Says approved to offer NCDs upto INR 3 billion.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd : Centre of Learning signs MOU with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation .

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd : Announced a strategic partnership with Vista rooms .