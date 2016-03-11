Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)
THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,808.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-37.05 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs1,845.50
Open
Rs1,859.35
Day's High
Rs1,864.00
Day's Low
Rs1,803.00
Volume
62,552
Avg. Vol
153,993
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd declares second interim dividend
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd:Declared second interim dividend @ 6 Indian rupees per equity share having a face value of 10 Indian rupees each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.Says dividend amount will be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders on or before March 29, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Thirumalai Chemicals to establish manufacturing facilities for phthalic anhydride
* To establish manufacturing facilities for production of phthalic anhydride with capacity of about 60,000 MT per annum