Turkish Airlines starts talks with SATS Investments for procurement of catering services at Istanbul Third Airport

Oct 18 (Reuters) - TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ::SAID ON TUESDAY STARTED NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING THE PROCUREMENT OF CATERING SERVICES AT ISTANBUL THIRD AIRPORT .ENTERED INTO A MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH SATS INVESTMENTS PTE. ("SIPL"), A SUBSIDIARY OF SATS LTD (SATS).

Turkish Airlines Sept. passenger traffic up 13.0%, L/F up 5.7 pp

Oct 9 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES :SEPTEMBER 2017 PASSENGER CARRIED INCREASED BY 13,0%, TO 6.7 MILLION PASSENGERS.SEPTEMBER 2017 TOTAL L/F INCREASED BY 5.7 POINT TO 81.5%.JAN-SEPT PASSENGERS UP 6.9 PERCENT TO 51.6 MILLION.JAN-SEPT LOAD FACTOR UP 4.3 PERCENT POINTS TO 78.8 PERCENT.

BRIEF-Turkish Airlines Jan. passengers down 12 pct to 4.1 mln

Corrects company name in headline..Turk Hava Yollari AO : Says Jan. load factor down 1.1 percent points to 72.7 percent . Says Jan. passenger numbers down 12 percent at 4.1 million year-on-year .Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January 2017 increased by 7.6% to 63,325 tons from 58,871 tons in 2016.

Turkish Airlines Jan-Sept passengers rise 3.9 pct to 48.3 mln

Turk Hava Yollari AO : Says Jan-Sept passenger numbers 48.3 million, up 3.9 percent year-on-year .Says Jan-Sept load factor 74.5 percent, down 4.2 points.

THY Teknik to divest its 50 pct in Turkbine Teknik Gaz Türbinleri to Zorlu O&M

Turk Hava Yollari AO :Türk Hava Yollari Teknik to sell 50 percent stake in Turkbine Teknik Gaz Türbinleri to Zorlu O&M.

Moody's downgrades Turkish Airlines to Ba3

Moody's - : Moody's downgrades Turkish Airlines to Ba3; negative outlook . Moody's - Downgrade of CFR and PDR reflects downgrade of Turkish Airlines' baseline credit assessment to B1 from Ba3 .Moody's - Outlook reflects uncertainty around recovery in passenger demand for Turkish Airlines at time of heightened security concerns in Turkey, Europe.

Turkish Airlines Jan-July passengers rise 4.4 pct to 35.9 million

Turk Hava Yollari AO : January-July 2016 passenger carried increased by 4.4 percent, reaching to 35.9 million passengers from 34.4 million passengers versus year ago . January-July 2016 load factor decreased by 4.3 point to 73.7 percent . January-July 2016 increases in number of passengers carried in domestic and international lines are 5.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively .Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January-July 2016 increased by 9.2 percent to 447,240 tons from 409,634 tons in 2015.

Turkish Airlines leases one B777-300ER aircraft from TSAVO Aircraft Financing

Turk Hava Yollari AO : Leases one B777-300ER aircraft from TSAVO Aircraft Financing LLC for 4 years .The leasing was already in 2016 aircraft fleet.

Turk Hava Yollari AO pays no dividend for FY 2015

Turk Hava Yollari AO:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.

Turk Hava Yollari AO decides to lease 7 aircrafts for 6 years

Turk Hava Yollari AO:Decides to lease four A330-300 aircraft from Bank of Utah.three A330-300 aircraft from Panamera Aviation Leasing X Limited.Says that lease terms to start in 2017 for the duration of 6 years.