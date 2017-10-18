Edition:
Turkish Airlines starts talks with SATS Investments for procurement of catering services at Istanbul Third Airport
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ::SAID ON TUESDAY STARTED NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING THE PROCUREMENT OF CATERING SERVICES AT ISTANBUL THIRD AIRPORT .ENTERED INTO A MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH SATS INVESTMENTS PTE. ("SIPL"), A SUBSIDIARY OF SATS LTD (SATS).  Full Article

Turkish Airlines Sept. passenger traffic up 13.0%, L/F up 5.7 pp
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES :SEPTEMBER 2017 PASSENGER CARRIED INCREASED BY 13,0%, TO 6.7 MILLION PASSENGERS.SEPTEMBER 2017 TOTAL L/F INCREASED BY 5.7 POINT TO 81.5%.JAN-SEPT PASSENGERS UP 6.9 PERCENT TO 51.6 MILLION.JAN-SEPT LOAD FACTOR UP 4.3 PERCENT POINTS TO 78.8 PERCENT.  Full Article

BRIEF-Turkish Airlines Jan. passengers down 12 pct to 4.1 mln
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Corrects company name in headline..Turk Hava Yollari AO : Says Jan. load factor down 1.1 percent points to 72.7 percent . Says Jan. passenger numbers down 12 percent at 4.1 million year-on-year .Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January 2017 increased by 7.6% to 63,325 tons from 58,871 tons in 2016.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines Jan-Sept passengers rise 3.9 pct to 48.3 mln
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Turk Hava Yollari AO : Says Jan-Sept passenger numbers 48.3 million, up 3.9 percent year-on-year .Says Jan-Sept load factor 74.5 percent, down 4.2 points.  Full Article

THY Teknik to divest its 50 pct in Turkbine Teknik Gaz Türbinleri to Zorlu O&M
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Turk Hava Yollari AO :Türk Hava Yollari Teknik to sell 50 percent stake in Turkbine Teknik Gaz Türbinleri to Zorlu O&M.  Full Article

Moody's downgrades Turkish Airlines to Ba3
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Moody's - : Moody's downgrades Turkish Airlines to Ba3; negative outlook . Moody's - Downgrade of CFR and PDR reflects downgrade of Turkish Airlines' baseline credit assessment to B1 from Ba3 .Moody's - Outlook reflects uncertainty around recovery in passenger demand for Turkish Airlines at time of heightened security concerns in Turkey, Europe.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines Jan-July passengers rise 4.4 pct to 35.9 million
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Turk Hava Yollari AO : January-July 2016 passenger carried increased by 4.4 percent, reaching to 35.9 million passengers from 34.4 million passengers versus year ago . January-July 2016 load factor decreased by 4.3 point to 73.7 percent . January-July 2016 increases in number of passengers carried in domestic and international lines are 5.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively .Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January-July 2016 increased by 9.2 percent to 447,240 tons from 409,634 tons in 2015.  Full Article

Turkish Airlines leases one B777-300ER aircraft from TSAVO Aircraft Financing
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Turk Hava Yollari AO : Leases one B777-300ER aircraft from TSAVO Aircraft Financing LLC for 4 years .The leasing was already in 2016 aircraft fleet.  Full Article

Turk Hava Yollari AO pays no dividend for FY 2015
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Turk Hava Yollari AO:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.  Full Article

Turk Hava Yollari AO decides to lease 7 aircrafts for 6 years
Friday, 19 Feb 2016 

Turk Hava Yollari AO:Decides to lease four A330-300 aircraft from Bank of Utah.three A330-300 aircraft from Panamera Aviation Leasing X Limited.Says that lease terms to start in 2017 for the duration of 6 years.  Full Article

Photo

Turkish markets tumble on U.S. dispute, central bank says monitoring closely

ISTANBUL Turkey's lira, stocks and bonds all tumbled on Monday as the United States and Turkey cut back visa services, signalling a sharp deterioration in relations between the NATO allies, and the central bank said it was following developments closely.

