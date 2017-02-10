Edition:
India

Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd (TIDE.NS)

TIDE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6,331.30INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs91.65 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
Rs6,239.65
Open
Rs6,280.00
Day's High
Rs6,370.00
Day's Low
Rs6,240.05
Volume
1,762
Avg. Vol
5,020
52-wk High
Rs7,590.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,380.00

Latest Key Developments

Tide Water Oil Co India Dec-qtr profit falls
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 228 million rupees versus 268.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.84 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd News

BRIEF-Tide Water Oil Co India June qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 162.9 million rupees versus profit 275 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

