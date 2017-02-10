Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd (TIDE.NS)
TIDE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6,331.30INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs91.65 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
Rs6,239.65
Open
Rs6,280.00
Day's High
Rs6,370.00
Day's Low
Rs6,240.05
Volume
1,762
Avg. Vol
5,020
52-wk High
Rs7,590.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,380.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tide Water Oil Co India Dec-qtr profit falls
Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd
BRIEF-Tide Water Oil Co India June qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 162.9 million rupees versus profit 275 million rupees year ago