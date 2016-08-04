Edition:
India

TI Financial Holdings Ltd (TIFH.NS)

TIFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

602.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.15 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs599.85
Open
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs609.50
Day's Low
Rs600.00
Volume
3,227
Avg. Vol
110,816
52-wk High
Rs862.00
52-wk Low
Rs521.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tube Investments Of India June-qtr profit rises by about 135 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Tube Investments of India Ltd : June-quarter PAT 424 million rupees; total income from operations 11.46 billion rupees . Profit in June quarter last year was 180.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from ops was 10.76 billion rupees .  Full Article

Tube Investments Of India establishes Greenfield bicycle manufacturing plant for 1.05 bln rupees
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Tube Investments of India Ltd : Bicycle dividsion of co established greefield bicycle manufacturing plant at rajpura for 1.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

TI Financial Holdings Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

