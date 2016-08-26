Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toromont Industries announces normal course issuer bid
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Toromont Industries Ltd : Toromont Industries Ltd. - normal course issuer bid .Entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares representing 10% of its common shares in public float under NCIB.  Full Article

Toromont Industries Ltd says 6% increase in quarterly dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Toromont Industries Ltd:Board of Directors today increased the quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share, representing a 6% increase.Dividend is payable April 1 to shareholders of record date as on March 10.  Full Article

Toromont Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd - normal course issuer bid

* Toromont Industries Ltd - Under the notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares

