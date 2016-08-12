ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)
23.92EUR
5:43pm IST
€-0.20 (-0.85%)
€24.12
€24.07
€24.07
€23.84
3,721
24,397
€38.76
€21.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zeal Network H1 EBIT of 10.3 mln euros
Zeal Network to pay second interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share
Zeal Network SE reduces 2016 total operating performance guidance to EUR 125-135 mln
ZEAL Network SE : Zeal Network says reduces its total operating performance guidance for 2016 from EUR 140-150 million to EUR 125-135 million . Zeal Network says reduces its EBIT guidance for 2016 from EUR 40-50 mln TO EUR 25-35 mln .Zeal Network says MyLotto24 Ltd has had prize pay-outs above the statistical average in the current year to date. Full Article
Zeal Network Q1 revenue up at 37.6 million euros
Zeal Network supervisory board approves declaration of this year's first interim dividend of EUR 0.70/shr
Zeal Network AG:Has proposed, and supervisory board has approved, declaration of this year's first interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share.Record date will be March 30, 2016, and payment and ex-dividend date will be March 31, 2016. Full Article
Zeal Network SE comments on FY 2016 outlook
Zeal Network SE:For FY 2016, Zeal expects 'total operating performance' of 140 to 150 million euros and anticipates that consolidated EBIT will range between 40 and 50 millionn euros.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 44.60 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
ZEAL Network proposes fourth interim dividend of 0.70 euro per share
ZEAL Network SE:Has approved, declaration of this year's fourth interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share.Record date will be Dec. 29 and payment and ex-dividend date will be Dec. 30. Full Article
ZEAL Network SE confirms FY 2015 outlook, gives FY 2016 dividend forecast
ZEAL Network SE:Still sees FY 2015 total operating performance guidance of 120-130 million euros and EBIT guidance of 20-30 million euros.Dividend pay-out expected to be at least 2.80 euros for 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Zeal Network H1 EBIT down at 7.9 million euros
* CONTINUED GROWTH IN BILLINGS, REVENUES AND ACTIVE CUSTOMERS