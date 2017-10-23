Edition:
India

Timken India Ltd (TIMK.NS)

TIMK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

766.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs772.25
Open
Rs772.15
Day's High
Rs779.00
Day's Low
Rs760.85
Volume
17,862
Avg. Vol
45,790
52-wk High
Rs820.00
52-wk Low
Rs498.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Timken India Ltd News

BRIEF-Timken India June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit after tax 219.2 million rupees versus 283.5 million rupees year ago

» More TIMK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials