Timken India Ltd (TIMK.NS)
TIMK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
766.35INR
23 Oct 2017
766.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.90 (-0.76%)
Rs-5.90 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs772.25
Rs772.25
Open
Rs772.15
Rs772.15
Day's High
Rs779.00
Rs779.00
Day's Low
Rs760.85
Rs760.85
Volume
17,862
17,862
Avg. Vol
45,790
45,790
52-wk High
Rs820.00
Rs820.00
52-wk Low
Rs498.00
Rs498.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Timken India June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit after tax 219.2 million rupees versus 283.5 million rupees year ago