Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS)
712.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs6.50 (+0.92%)
Rs705.50
Rs706.60
Rs714.35
Rs705.70
2,719,954
4,852,390
Rs719.50
Rs366.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tata Steel says 2.5 bln euros of debt will move to new JV
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and group executive director (Finance and Corporate) Koushik Chatterjee::Says Thyssenkrupp merger helps Tata Steel India to go for inorganic and organic expansions.Says Tata Sons will work closely with Tata Steel India to capture all opportunities in India post merger.Says combined entity will have common procurement and logistics.Says combined entity will help in having higher utilisation of steel capacity than Tata Steel Europe's current.Says 2.5 billion euros of debt will move to new JV.Says JV zero date of operations likely to be March 2019.Says definitive agreements will be signed by March 2018.Says India operations will double capacity in 5 years.Says Thyssenkrupp will not bring any debt but will bring some of its pension liabilities to the JV.Says JV will not lead to job losses and closure of sites. Full Article
Tata Steel seeks members' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director
July 14 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd
Unions announce Tata Steelworkers voted to accept reforms to their pensions- Sky News
: Unions have announced Tata Steelworkers have voted to accept reforms to their pensions- Sky News ] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Tata Steel signs deal with Liberty House Group for sale of speciality steels business
Tata Steel Ltd
Tata Steel says co still open to sell Port Talbot facility
Tata Steel Ltd
Tata Steel says Canada govt awards C$175 mln to co for Schefferville project
Tata Steel Ltd
British Steel names Roland Junck executive chairman
British Steel: Announces appointment of steel industry veteran Roland Junck as company's new executive chairman . Search for a permanent CEO is ongoing and once completed, Roland Junck will continue as non-executive chairman of British Steel. Full Article
TATA Steel seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 100 bln rupees
Tata Steel Ltd
Tata Steel announces developments regarding European business strategy
: Tata Steel says will now begin process for potential sale of South Yorkshire based speciality steels business and the hartlepool pipe mills in the UK . Tata Steel to explore feasability of strategic collaborations through potential joint venture . Based speciality steels business and the Hartlepool pipe mills in the UK . Tata Steel says entered into discussions with strategic players in the steel industry including Thyssenkrupp AG . Tata Steel says received interest from several bidders for speciality steels and pipe mills in each case, formal process will be commencing shortly (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
Tata steel has cancelled the sale of its biggest UK Steel assets- Sky News
Tata Steel Has Cancelled The Sale Of Its Biggest Uk Steel Assets : Sky citing sources .Sky news citing sources. Full Article
MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW steel, Vedanta eye Bhushan Power & Steel - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy