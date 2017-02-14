Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Titan Company says Madras HC sanctions scheme of arrangement between co, Titan Engineering & Automation

Titan Company Ltd :Says high court of Madras sanctioned scheme of arrangement between co and Titan Engineering & Automation.

India's Titan June-qtr profit down about 16 pct

Titan Company Ltd : Says June-quarter profit after tax 1.27 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 27.83 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 26.87 billion rupees . Wedding season in Q1 was poor which impacted sales growth in watches and jewellery .

Titan Co buys stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd

Titan Company Ltd : Acquisition of a stake in Carat Lane Trading Private Limited . Purchase consideration for the shares being acquired is 3.57 billion rupees in cash .

Titan Co approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading

Titan Company Ltd : Titan board approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd . Acquisition is expected to be completed on or before mid June 2016 .

Titan Company March-qtr profit down about 14 pct

Titan Company Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.84 billion rupees versus profit of 2.15 billion rupees last year . Says March-quarter net sales 24.37 billion rupees versus 24.74 billion rupees last year . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 2.16 billion rupees .

Titan Company Ltd announces dividend payment date

Titan Company Ltd:Says with reference to earlier letter dated March 16, regarding payment of interim dividend of 2.20 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each, the company has now informed that interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to shareholders on or before March 31, 2016.