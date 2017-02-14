Edition:
India

Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

604.05INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.90 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs606.95
Open
Rs601.50
Day's High
Rs607.95
Day's Low
Rs594.90
Volume
930,435
Avg. Vol
1,550,024
52-wk High
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Titan Company says Madras HC sanctions scheme of arrangement between co, Titan Engineering & Automation
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Titan Company Ltd :Says high court of Madras sanctioned scheme of arrangement between co and Titan Engineering & Automation.  Full Article

India's Titan June-qtr profit down about 16 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Titan Company Ltd : Says June-quarter profit after tax 1.27 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 27.83 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 26.87 billion rupees . Wedding season in Q1 was poor which impacted sales growth in watches and jewellery .  Full Article

Titan Co buys stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Titan Company Ltd : Acquisition of a stake in Carat Lane Trading Private Limited . Purchase consideration for the shares being acquired is 3.57 billion rupees in cash .  Full Article

Titan Co approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Titan Company Ltd : Titan board approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd . Acquisition is expected to be completed on or before mid June 2016 .  Full Article

Titan Company March-qtr profit down about 14 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Titan Company Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.84 billion rupees versus profit of 2.15 billion rupees last year . Says March-quarter net sales 24.37 billion rupees versus 24.74 billion rupees last year . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 2.16 billion rupees .  Full Article

Titan Company Ltd announces dividend payment date
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Titan Company Ltd:Says with reference to earlier letter dated March 16, regarding payment of interim dividend of 2.20 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each, the company has now informed that interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to shareholders on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Titan Company Ltd News

Photo

Titan sees up to 30 percent rise in sales with stores expansion

PANAJI, India Titan Co, India's biggest listed jeweller, expects its jewellery sales to rise by 20-30 percent in 2017/18 fiscal year ending March, as it plans to add more than two dozen retail stores to boost its presence in small towns, a senior company official said.

Earnings vs. Estimates

