Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)

TITW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

125.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.45 (-0.36%)
Rs125.60
Rs125.70
Rs128.60
Rs124.50
408,762
589,258
Rs135.80
Rs97.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Titagarh Wagons gets letter of acceptance for supply of modular bridges to Nepal for $9 mln‍​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Titagarh Wagons Ltd ::Says got letter of acceptance for its bid for supply of modular bridges to Nepal worth about $9 mln‍​.Says contract will cover supply of 30 modular bridges with 15 launching kits and 20 containers.  Full Article

Titagarh Wagons gets high court approval for merger of four units with co
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Titagarh Wagons Ltd : High court sanctions scheme of arrangement of four units with co .  Full Article

BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons gets letter of acceptance for supply of modular bridges to Nepal for $9 mln‍​

* Says got letter of acceptance for its bid for supply of modular bridges to Nepal worth about $9 mln‍​

