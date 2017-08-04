Edition:
Tekfen Holding AS (TKFEN.IS)

TKFEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

12.84TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-0.54%)
Prev Close
12.91TL
Open
12.91TL
Day's High
12.95TL
Day's Low
12.73TL
Volume
791,525
Avg. Vol
2,021,553
52-wk High
12.99TL
52-wk Low
5.86TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tekfen Holding Q2 Net profit rises to 223.9 million lira
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TEKFEN HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 1.71 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.06 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 223.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 72.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat signs contract in Iraq
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Tekfen Holding : Says unit Tekfen Insaat and BP Iraq N.V, signed a unit price contract to provide personnel and machinery for installation services for dehydrators and desalters in Rumalia oil field . The total duration of the project is 3 years .Expects unit to generate total income c. $99 million at the end of the project.  Full Article

Tekfen Insaat signs final agreement for $2.1 bln project in Qatar
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Tekfen Holding : Tekfen Insaat signs final agreement at QAR 7.6 billion (approximately $2.1 billion) for construction project in Qatar . The deal is for construction of al Khor Expressway project in Qatar and the pre-protocol for the deal was signed on Aug. 23 .To complete works of the project after 36 months.  Full Article

Shareholder to sell 15.6 mln shares in Tekfen Holding at 6.90 lira/shr-KAP
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Istanbul Stock Exchange: Shareholder Isik Zeynep Defne Akcaglilar to sell 15.6 million shares representing 4.22 percent of share capital in Tekfen Holding at 6.90 lira per share to several buyers under the wholesale buying and selling transaction . Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler will be intermediary company for the transaction .After the transaction Isik Zeynep Defne Akcaglilar's ownership in Tekfen Holding will down to 0 percent.  Full Article

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat signs pre-protocol for $2.1 bln project in Qatar
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Tekfen Holding : Unit Tekfen Insaat signs a pre-protocol with Ministry of Municipality and Environment of Qatar .The pre-protocol is for construction of approx. $2.1 billion worth Al Khor Expressway project in Qatar.  Full Article

Tekfen Holding Q2 net profit up at 72.6 mln lira
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Tekfen Holding : Q2 net profit of 72.6 million lira ($24.80 million) versus 29.1 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 1.06 billion lira versus 949.0 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat signs project in Azerbaijan at $94 mln
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Tekfen Holding AS :Unit Tekfen Insaat signs contract for construction of Ministry of Taxes building project in Azerbaijan at $94 million.  Full Article

Tekfen Holding's joint venture wins 879 mln lira construction contract
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Tekfen Holding AS : Joint venture by unit Tekfen Insaat ve Tesisat and Dogus Insaat (%50-%50) wins contract at 879 million lira ($298.12 million) regarding infrastructure construction works of Ankara- Izmir Fast Train Project's Afyonkarahisar-Usak (Banaz) section .The project's completion period is 36 months.  Full Article

Tekfen Holding AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Tekfen Holding AS:Proposes to pay ‍0.13802​ lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 13.  Full Article

Tekfen Holding AS announces share buyback program
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Tekfen Holding AS:Proposes buyback program for up to 10 percent of the shares‍​.To buyback shares up to 6 lira per share price, minimum price to be 0.01 lira per share.Allocates 222 million turkish lira funds for buyback program.Period for the program to be up to 6 months.  Full Article

