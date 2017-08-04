Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tekfen Holding Q2 Net profit rises to 223.9 million lira

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TEKFEN HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 1.71 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.06 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 223.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 72.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat signs contract in Iraq

Tekfen Holding : Says unit Tekfen Insaat and BP Iraq N.V, signed a unit price contract to provide personnel and machinery for installation services for dehydrators and desalters in Rumalia oil field . The total duration of the project is 3 years .Expects unit to generate total income c. $99 million at the end of the project.

Tekfen Insaat signs final agreement for $2.1 bln project in Qatar

Tekfen Holding : Tekfen Insaat signs final agreement at QAR 7.6 billion (approximately $2.1 billion) for construction project in Qatar . The deal is for construction of al Khor Expressway project in Qatar and the pre-protocol for the deal was signed on Aug. 23 .To complete works of the project after 36 months.

Shareholder to sell 15.6 mln shares in Tekfen Holding at 6.90 lira/shr-KAP

Istanbul Stock Exchange: Shareholder Isik Zeynep Defne Akcaglilar to sell 15.6 million shares representing 4.22 percent of share capital in Tekfen Holding at 6.90 lira per share to several buyers under the wholesale buying and selling transaction . Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler will be intermediary company for the transaction .After the transaction Isik Zeynep Defne Akcaglilar's ownership in Tekfen Holding will down to 0 percent.

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat signs pre-protocol for $2.1 bln project in Qatar

Tekfen Holding : Unit Tekfen Insaat signs a pre-protocol with Ministry of Municipality and Environment of Qatar .The pre-protocol is for construction of approx. $2.1 billion worth Al Khor Expressway project in Qatar.

Tekfen Holding Q2 net profit up at 72.6 mln lira

Tekfen Holding : Q2 net profit of 72.6 million lira ($24.80 million) versus 29.1 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 1.06 billion lira versus 949.0 million lira year ago.

Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat signs project in Azerbaijan at $94 mln

Tekfen Holding AS :Unit Tekfen Insaat signs contract for construction of Ministry of Taxes building project in Azerbaijan at $94 million.

Tekfen Holding's joint venture wins 879 mln lira construction contract

Tekfen Holding AS : Joint venture by unit Tekfen Insaat ve Tesisat and Dogus Insaat (%50-%50) wins contract at 879 million lira ($298.12 million) regarding infrastructure construction works of Ankara- Izmir Fast Train Project's Afyonkarahisar-Usak (Banaz) section .The project's completion period is 36 months.

Tekfen Holding AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Tekfen Holding AS:Proposes to pay ‍0.13802​ lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 13.

Tekfen Holding AS announces share buyback program

Tekfen Holding AS:Proposes buyback program for up to 10 percent of the shares‍​.To buyback shares up to 6 lira per share price, minimum price to be 0.01 lira per share.Allocates 222 million turkish lira funds for buyback program.Period for the program to be up to 6 months.