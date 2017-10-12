Telkom SA SOC Ltd (TKGJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Telkom SA says not aware of government decision regarding shareholding
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Telkom Sa Soc Ltd
Telkom SA says HEPS up 12.4 pct at 731.4 cents per share
June 5 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd
Telkom board moots tightening lending criteria to related parties at AGM
Telkom SA Soc Ltd
BRIEF-S.Africa's Solidarity says reaches favourable agreement with Telkom
Solidarity : Reaches favourable agreement with Telkom . Agreement also states that Telkom will limit proposed outsourcing within its Openserve, Telkom Consumer & Small Business and Telkom Corporate Centre departments to max 1000 people . According to agreement, Solidarity members will receive wage increase of 6 pct from 1 April 2017, while they are also guaranteed two years of no retrenchments . Telkom has given an undertaking that there would be no forced retrenchments as a consequence of intended section 197 transfer to BCX . Telkom will still finalise current section 189 retrenchment process which affects roughly 300 employees ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)) Keywords: (CORRECTED). Full Article
Telkom SA signs agreement with SACU and Solidarity
Telkom Sa Soc Ltd
Telkom SA says FY HEPS up 15.5 pct to 657.9 cents
Telkom Sa Soc Ltd
Telkom sees FY HEPS down 40-50 pct
Telkom Sa Soc Ltd
Telkom SA SOC Ltd says to cut at least 300 jobs - Reuters
Telkom SA SOC Ltd:Telkom TKGJ.J plans to cut at least 300 jobs at its head office as part of a turnaround strategy that includes reducing costs, it said on Friday - RTRS.The company, in which the government owns a stake of about 40 percent, plans to also outsource 260 roles."We have made important progress on our turnaround in the past two years but we still have a lot to do," said Telkom Group Chief Executive Officer Sipho Maseko in a statement.Telkom is nearing the end of the first phase of a turnaround strategy that includes cutting jobs, outsourcing services such as telephone directory printing and selling some properties in a portfolio whose size is slightly larger than Luxembourg. Full Article
South Africa seeks $7.6 billion from PIC to fund struggling state firms: Bloomberg
South Africa's Treasury is pressuring government pension fund Public Investment Corp (PIC) to provide as much as 100 billion rand ($7.6 billion) to fund struggling state companies, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.