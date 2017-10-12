Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telkom SA says not aware of government decision regarding shareholding

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Telkom Sa Soc Ltd ::‍IS NOT AWARE OF ANY CURRENT DECISION TAKEN BY GOVERNMENT WITH REGARDS TO ITS SHAREHOLDING.​.TELKOM SA SOC - ‍IS WITHDRAWING CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT AND CAUTION IS NO LONGER REQUIRED TO BE EXERCISED WHEN DEALING IN TELKOM'S SECURITIES​.

Telkom SA says HEPS up 12.4 pct at 731.4 cents per share

June 5 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd ::Annual dividend increased 56.3 percent to 422.0 cents per share​.FY operating revenue up 9.8 pct.FY ‍active subscriber base grew by 47.7 percent to about 4 million with a blended average revenue per user stable at 89​ rand.FY HEPS up 12.4 pct at 731.4 cents per share.Cash at end of year down 40.2 pct at 1,519 million rand.Amended dividend policy to annual dividend of 60 percent of headline earnings with interim dividend of 40 percent of interim headline earnings​.FY capital expenditure up 43.3 pct at 8,654 million rand.FY net revenue up 7.9 pct to 31.9 billion rand.

Telkom board moots tightening lending criteria to related parties at AGM

Telkom SA Soc Ltd : At AGM board propose that special resolution number 4 be amended to restrict financial assistance to subsidiaries and other related entities and inter-related entities . Reason for proposed amendments is that, following engagements with shareholders after posting of notice of AGM, Telkom received a number of inputs regarding this resolution . Board has decided to propose to shareholders at AGM, limitation of scope of authority that would be conveyed by this resolution .Co will not have authority to provide financial assistance to directors and prescribed officers to enable them to meet co's share ownership requirements for top management.

BRIEF-S.Africa's Solidarity says reaches favourable agreement with Telkom

Solidarity : Reaches favourable agreement with Telkom . Agreement also states that Telkom will limit proposed outsourcing within its Openserve, Telkom Consumer & Small Business and Telkom Corporate Centre departments to max 1000 people . According to agreement, Solidarity members will receive wage increase of 6 pct from 1 April 2017, while they are also guaranteed two years of no retrenchments . Telkom has given an undertaking that there would be no forced retrenchments as a consequence of intended section 197 transfer to BCX . Telkom will still finalise current section 189 retrenchment process which affects roughly 300 employees

Telkom SA signs agreement with SACU and Solidarity

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd : Announced successful conclusion of a new two year collaborative partnership agreement (CPA) with organised labour . Agreement has been signed between Telkom and two of three recognised unions within company . SACU and Solidarity have signed agreement, which is effective from 1 June 2016 . CWU has agreed to new partnership agreement in principle

Telkom SA says FY HEPS up 15.5 pct to 657.9 cents

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd : FY operating revenue up 13.9 pct to r37.3 billion . FY HEPS up 15.5 pct to 657.9 cents . FY EBITDA up 16.1 pct with EBITDA margin of 29.3 pct . Dividend declared up 10.2 pct to 270 cents per share . Active customer growth of 23.8 pct with improved blended ARPU of r89 . FY profit after tax up 32.2 pct .Voice and subscription revenue down 1.9 pct.

Telkom sees FY HEPS down 40-50 pct

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd : Fy headline earnings per share (heps) is expected to decrease by 40% to 50% when compared to prior corresponding period . Fy results to be reported on includes impact of co's voluntary early retirement, severance packages offered to employees of about r2.2 billion . On a normalised basis fy heps is expected to increase by 10% to 20% . Sees fy reported heps 40%-50% lower than 597.9 cents per share year ago .Sees fy normalised heps 10%-20% higher than 574.3 cents per share year ago.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd says to cut at least 300 jobs - Reuters

Telkom SA SOC Ltd:Telkom TKGJ.J plans to cut at least 300 jobs at its head office as part of a turnaround strategy that includes reducing costs, it said on Friday - RTRS.The company, in which the government owns a stake of about 40 percent, plans to also outsource 260 roles."We have made important progress on our turnaround in the past two years but we still have a lot to do," said Telkom Group Chief Executive Officer Sipho Maseko in a statement.Telkom is nearing the end of the first phase of a turnaround strategy that includes cutting jobs, outsourcing services such as telephone directory printing and selling some properties in a portfolio whose size is slightly larger than Luxembourg.