Taseko Mines acquires new mineral claims, adjacent to existing Gibraltar claims

Taseko Mines Ltd :Has acquired new mineral claims which are adjacent to existing gibraltar claims, although well outside current mining areas..

Taseko Mines granted permit for its Florence copper project production test facility

Taseko Mines Ltd :Taseko granted permit for its florence copper project production test facility.

Taseko Mines qtrly revenues C$55.1 mln

Taseko Mines Ltd : Qtrly revenues c$55.1 million versus c$92.8 million . Taseko reports second quarter 2016 results . Says gibraltar's copper production for year is expected to be in range of 130 to 140 million pounds . Qtrly basic loss per share $0.09 .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.07, revenue view c$61.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Taseko Mines says BC government proceeding with certificate amendment process for New Prosperity project

Taseko Mines Ltd : BC government proceeding with certificate amendment process for Taseko's New Prosperity project .In addition to the undertaking, Taseko will be filing a Notice Of Work (NOW) with Ministry Of Energy & Mines.

Taseko Mines Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08

Taseko Mines Ltd : Says q1 results were impacted by lower copper grades, which were forecasted in gibraltar's 2016 operating budget . Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08 . Says copper production in q1 of 2016 was 28.8 million pounds, lower than q4 of 2015 . Says average head grade in 2016 is expected to be lower than 2015 but have a similar profile . Qtrly revenues c$58.2 million versus c$55.1 million . Says gibraltar's copper production for year is expected to be in range of 130 to 140 million pounds .Taseko reports first quarter 2016 results.

Taseko Mines Ltd signs power cost deferral agreement for Gibraltar Mine

Taseko Mines Ltd:An agreement to defer up to 75% of power costs for gibraltar mine has been signed.Deferral program will reduce gibraltar's annual spending by up to c$18 million.Impact of cost deferral program is equivalent to a further c$0.60 per ton milled reduction.Agreement to defer up to 75% of power costs for gibraltar mine retroactive to march 1, 2016.

Taseko Mines Ltd - Raging River Capital starts investigation at Taseko Mines - Reuters

Taseko Mines Ltd:Raging river capital lp initiates investigation into insider trading at Taseko Mines Limited - RTRS.Taseko CEO hallbauer and VP battison appear to have engaged in "illegal share purchases" while in possession of non-public information.Raging river capital-"believes numerous share purchases were made while hallbauer and battison were in possession of non-public, material information".Raging river capital lp - owns approximately 5.1% of the outstanding common shares of Taseko Mines Limited.