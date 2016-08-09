Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Taseko Mines acquires new mineral claims, adjacent to existing Gibraltar claims
Taseko Mines granted permit for its Florence copper project production test facility
Taseko Mines qtrly revenues C$55.1 mln
Taseko Mines says BC government proceeding with certificate amendment process for New Prosperity project
Taseko Mines Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08
Taseko Mines Ltd signs power cost deferral agreement for Gibraltar Mine
Taseko Mines Ltd:An agreement to defer up to 75% of power costs for gibraltar mine has been signed.Deferral program will reduce gibraltar's annual spending by up to c$18 million.Impact of cost deferral program is equivalent to a further c$0.60 per ton milled reduction.Agreement to defer up to 75% of power costs for gibraltar mine retroactive to march 1, 2016. Full Article
Taseko Mines Ltd - Raging River Capital starts investigation at Taseko Mines - Reuters
Taseko Mines Ltd:Raging river capital lp initiates investigation into insider trading at Taseko Mines Limited - RTRS.Taseko CEO hallbauer and VP battison appear to have engaged in "illegal share purchases" while in possession of non-public information.Raging river capital-"believes numerous share purchases were made while hallbauer and battison were in possession of non-public, material information".Raging river capital lp - owns approximately 5.1% of the outstanding common shares of Taseko Mines Limited. Full Article
BRIEF-Taseko Mines appoints Anu Dhir to its board of directors
* Says Anu Dhir has been appointed to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: