Oct 19 (Reuters) - TARKETT SA ::CO TAKES NOTE OF FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY’S DECISION TO FINE SEVERAL MANUFACTURERS OF RESILIENT FLOOR COVERINGS OPERATING IN FRENCH MARKET.FINE DECIDED BY THE FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY AMOUNTS TO €165 MILLION, WHICH EXCEEDS CO'S €150 MILLION PROVISION.GROUP WILL INCUR AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE OF €15 MILLION IN Q4‍​.PAYMENT OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF FINE TO BE EFFECTIVE BEFORE END-2017 OR EARLY 2018.EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE WILL LEAD TO TARKETT REPORTING A NEGATIVE NET INCOME FOR 2017‍​.‍EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE WILL NOT RESULT IN ANY CHANGES IN 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN'S FINANCIAL TARGETS OR IMPACT ABILITY TO MEET FINANCIAL COVENANTS​.EUR 165 MILLION FINE EXCEEDS EUR 150 MILLION PROVISION BOOKED IN CO ACCOUNTS AS OF JUNE 30.TARKETT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING THE DECISION.​.

Tarkett SA : Market should continue to perform quite well in 2017 - conf call . Actively looking at acquisitions - conf call . On Russia: tactically repositioning prices right now - conf call . On CIS region: H2 will always be stronger than H1 due to weather conditions - conf call . On ceramics: potential acquisition will recquire specific organization within the co - conf call . On ceramics: will look for a strong partner, not a distressed co - conf call Further company coverage: [TKTT.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Tarkett SA : FY net sales 2.74 billion euros ($2.92 billion) versus 2.71 billion euros a year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA ‍​334.4 million euros versus 285.3 million euros a year ago . FY net profit attributable to owners of the company ‍​118.6 million euros versus ur 83.3 million euros a year ago . To propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share at AGM, up from 0.52 euros per share last year . Market trends in sports, EMEA and North America are expected to remain strong in 2017 . 2017-2020 objectives confirmed .To strengthen industrial facilities in russia by investing in a new production line at its moscow site which should be operational in 2018 (15 million euro investment over 2017).

Tarkett SA : H1 net sales of 1.30 billion euros ($1.43 billion), +4.2 pct organic growth (+1.9 pct on a reported basis) . H1 adjusted EBITDA of 151 million euros versus 128 million euros in H1 2015 and margin up by 160 bps at 11.7 pct . H1 net profit of 45 million euros versus 30 million euros in H1 2015 .Favorable raw materials trend experienced over the last year will gradually fade away throughout the rest of the year.

Tarkett SA : Issues 300 million euro Schuldschein (private placement under German law) . Financing comprises tranches of 5 years and 7 years; comprises fixed rates and variable rates .Schuldschein initially launched for 150 million euros; raised to 300 million euros following strong demand.

Tarkett SA:Proposed placing of 3,700,000 ordinary shares in Tarkett.KKR International Flooring 2 S.A R.L. (KKR) announces its intention to sell 3,700,000 ordinary shares.Placing shares represent approximately 5.8 pct of Tarkett's issued share capital as of March 31, 2016 and constitute approximately 27.0 pct of KKR’s holdings in the company.

Tarkett SA:FY 2015 dividend/share is ‍​0.52 euros vs 0.38 euros a year ago.