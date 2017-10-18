Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (TL5.MC)
9.01EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.36 (-3.82%)
€9.36
€9.34
€9.35
€9.01
1,057,308
1,056,194
€13.05
€9.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mediaset Espana 9-month net profit up 10.8 pct YoY
Oct 18 (Reuters) - MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION SA
Mediaset reaches agreement with Fox to broadcast more than 50 titles
Mediaset H1 net profit up at 117.7 million euros
Mediaset Espana acquires broadcasting rights for UEFA Euro 2016
Mediaset reaches deal for co-production of 'Supermax' series
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion reaches deal with 13TV for advertising marketing
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:Says reaches deal with 13TV for its advertising marketing.Says operation to be carried out by its unit Publimedia Gestion. Full Article
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA proposes dividend of 0.50 euro/share
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:To allocate 100 percent of its FY profit of 167.4 mln euros to the dividend payment, equivalent to a payment of 0.50 euros per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Mediaset Espana 9-month net profit up 10.8 pct YoY
* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 146.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 131.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO