Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (TL5.MC)

TL5.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

9.01EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.36 (-3.82%)
Prev Close
€9.36
Open
€9.34
Day's High
€9.35
Day's Low
€9.01
Volume
1,057,308
Avg. Vol
1,056,194
52-wk High
€13.05
52-wk Low
€9.01

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mediaset Espana 9-month net profit up 10.8 pct YoY
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION SA ::9-MONTH NET PROFIT 146.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 131.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA 198.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 184.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH TOTAL NET REVENUE 701.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 711.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH NET ADVERTISING REVENUE DOWN 0.9 PERCENT AT 661.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 667.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Mediaset reaches agreement with Fox to broadcast more than 50 titles
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :Says reaches agreement with Fox to broadcast more than 50 titles.  Full Article

Mediaset H1 net profit up at 117.7 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : H1 net profit 117.7 million euros ($129.4 million) versus 97.8 million euros year ago . H1 net sales 521.6 million euros versus 478.5 million euros year ago . H1 adjusted EBITDA 160.0 million euros versus 119.5 million euros year ago .H1 ad revenue 508.0 million euros versus 473.2 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Mediaset Espana acquires broadcasting rights for UEFA Euro 2016
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : Said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with CAA Eleven for the acquisition of broadcasting rights for UEFA Euro 2016 . The company will broadcast 23 matches on its free TV channel, including all the matches Spain's national team will play, opening match and the final phase of tournament Further company coverage: [TL5.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)) Keywords: (URGENT).  Full Article

Mediaset reaches deal for co-production of 'Supermax' series
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : Reaches deal with Brazil's Globo for co-production of 'Supermax' series Further company coverage: [TL5.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).  Full Article

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion reaches deal with 13TV for advertising marketing
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:Says reaches deal with 13TV for its advertising marketing.Says operation to be carried out by its unit Publimedia Gestion.  Full Article

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA proposes dividend of 0.50 euro/share
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:To allocate 100 percent of its FY profit of 167.4 mln euros to the dividend payment, equivalent to a payment of 0.50 euros per share.  Full Article

