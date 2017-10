Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TLG Immobilien buys two adjoining shopping centres in Dresden

TLG Immobilien AG : Acquires two adjoining neighbourhood shopping centres in Dresden . Total net purchase price 22.8 million euros ($25.58 million) .Rental agreements for both properties generate around 1.7 million euros per annum.

TLG Immobilien acquires office in Berlin

TLG Immobilien AG : Acquires office property with significant letting potential in Berlin . Total investment volume of around 32.1 million euros ($35.80 million) .Property was sold by a private seller and transaction was brokered by colliers international.

TLG Immobilien revises 2016 FFO forecast upwards

TLG Immobilien AG : Revises FFO forecast upwards following successful first half of 2016 . FFO forecast for 2016 revised upwards to between 74 and 76 million euros . H1 rental income grew by 10.7 pct to 67.6 million euros ($75.39 million) . H1 funds from operations increased by 23.6 pct compared to same period in previous year, reaching 38.3 million euros .H1 net income 33.51 million euros, down 55.3 percent.

TLG Immobilien lets about 1,600 sqm in Berlin to CHECK24

TLG Immobilien AG :Lets approx. 1,600 sqm in office space in Berlin at Alexanderstrasse 1, 3, 5 to price comparison website CHECK24.

TLG Immobilien Q1 rental income up 7.0 pct to EUR 32.5 million

TLG Immobilien AG : Q1 rental income up 7.0 percent to 32.5 million euros ($36.97 million) . FFO forecast of between 72 million euros and 74 million euros, including made acquisitions, confirmed for 2016 .Q1 funds from operations (FFO) increased by 8.8 percent to 17.1 million euros (Q1 2015: 15.8 million euros).

TLG Immobilien acquires office property in Berlin

TLG Immobilien AG:Invests 50.6 million euros to acquire 'Erlenhoefe' office property in Berlin.

TLG Immobilien AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, issues FY 2016 FFO outlook

TLG Immobilien AG:Proposes dividend of 0.72 euros per share for 2015.Positive outlook 2016: FFO between 72 million and 74 million euros, taking into account acquisitions made so far.

TLG Immobilien acquires properties in central Dresden

TLG Immobilien AG:Acquires high-quality hotel and office complex in central Dresden for 28.2 million euros.

TLG Immobilien leases space in 1alex office building to Visual Meta

TLG Immobilien AG:Lets 8,100 sqm of space in 1alex office building to Visual Meta.3.5-year lease with option to extend up to 5 years.Property's occupancy rate increases to approx. 88.2 pct.

TLG Immobilien successfully places 6,130,000 new shares in capital increase

TLG Immobilien AG:Successfully places 6,130,000 new shares, generating gross proceeds of about 101.8 million euros.Placement price 16.60 euros per share.Issue proceeds to be used to finance acquisition of further properties in keeping with TLG IMMOBILIEN's strategy of continued growth.