Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

TLW.L on London Stock Exchange

185.00GBp
4:34pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
183.50
Open
184.10
Day's High
185.90
Day's Low
182.50
Volume
1,492,857
Avg. Vol
11,638,153
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tullow Oil says ‍acquired 90 pct stakes in 4 onshore blocks in Côte D'Ivoire​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc ::‍ACQUIRED 90% STAKES IN FOUR ONSHORE BLOCKS IN CÔTE D'IVOIRE​.‍INTENDS TO INITIATE WORK IMMEDIATELY ON THESE LICENCES TO ALLOW FULL TENSOR GRADIOMETRY SURVEY TO START IN EARLY 2018​.  Full Article

Statoil buys stakes in Norway licenses from Tullow
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Statoil Asa : Says increases share in the Wisting discovery . Statoil and Tullow Norge as have agreed on a transaction whereby Statoil will increase its equity in four licences on Norwegian Continental Shelf . Transaction includes Wisting discovery in Barents Sea . Reflects our strong belief in exploration potential on Norwegian continental shelf and our commitment to create value in barents sea . Statoil has a strong position in hoop area and sees further exploration potential which can bring synergies to area . Through this transaction Statoil becomes biggest equity holder in wisting discovery, so far only big discovery in hoop area of barents sea . Npd estimates wisting discovery to contain 241 million boe of recoverable resources . New, substantial discoveries are required to maintain production on ncs, and resource additions from northern norway are central in reaching this target . Agreement also gives access to interesting exploration prospects in norwegian sea and barents sea that will be matured for possible drilling in 2018 .Transaction is contingent upon approval of authorities.  Full Article

Tullow opens up over 4 pct as oil firm returns to profit in H1
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Tullow Oil Plc shares open up over 4 percent after co returns to profit in first half For full story, click on:.  Full Article

Tullow sets pricing for its $300 mln convertible bond offering
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Tullow Oil Plc : Initial pricing terms of its offering of $300 million of convertible bonds due 2021, announced earlier today . Initial conversion price will be set at 30 pct premium on volume weighted average price of an ordinary share opening and closing on July 6 .Settlement is expected to take place on or about July 12 2016.  Full Article

Tullow Oil in $300 mln convertible bond offering
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Tullow Oil Plc : Convertible bond offering . Today announces launch of an offering ( "offering") of $300 million of convertible bonds due 2021 ( "bonds"). .Further diversify tullow oil's sources of funding and proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund capital investment in group's assets in west and east africa..  Full Article

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

Oct 12 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

