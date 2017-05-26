Edition:
3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)

TMIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14,346.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-33.55 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs14,379.90
Open
Rs14,498.00
Day's High
Rs14,498.00
Day's Low
Rs14,269.10
Volume
908
Avg. Vol
1,217
52-wk High
Rs14,999.00
52-wk Low
Rs10,008.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's 3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
Friday, 26 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - 3M India Ltd ::March quarter net profit 903.9 million rupees.March quarter total income 6.64 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 643.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.92 billion rupees.  Full Article

3M India Dec-qtr profit down about 9 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

3M India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 424.3 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.99 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 468.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.46 billion rupees.  Full Article

3M India gets members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

3M India Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD .  Full Article

3M India June-qtr profit up about 60 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

3M India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 597.2 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 5.82 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 372.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.11 billion rupees .  Full Article

3M India seeks members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

3M India Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD of co . Seeks members' nod for approval of estimated material related party deals for 2016-17 with 3M Co USA .  Full Article

3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 

3M India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 584.1 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 5.45 billion rupees .  Full Article

3M India appoints Bharat D Shah as Chairman
Friday, 27 May 2016 

3M India Ltd : Appointed Bharat D Shah as chairman . Accepted resignation of Amit Laroya as MD . Appointed Debarati Sen as MD of co .  Full Article

3M India Ltd News

BRIEF-3m India June-qtr profit up about 11 pct

* June quarter net profit 660.9 million rupees versus 597.2 million rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

