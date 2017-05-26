Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 26 (Reuters) - 3M India Ltd ::March quarter net profit 903.9 million rupees.March quarter total income 6.64 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 643.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.92 billion rupees.

3M India Dec-qtr profit down about 9 pct

3M India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 424.3 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.99 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 468.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.46 billion rupees.

3M India Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD .

3M India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 597.2 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 5.82 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 372.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.11 billion rupees .

3M India Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD of co . Seeks members' nod for approval of estimated material related party deals for 2016-17 with 3M Co USA .

3M India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 584.1 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 5.45 billion rupees .

3M India Ltd : Appointed Bharat D Shah as chairman . Accepted resignation of Amit Laroya as MD . Appointed Debarati Sen as MD of co .