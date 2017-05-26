3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)
14,346.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-33.55 (-0.23%)
Rs14,379.90
Rs14,498.00
Rs14,498.00
Rs14,269.10
908
1,217
Rs14,999.00
Rs10,008.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's 3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
May 26 (Reuters) - 3M India Ltd
3M India Dec-qtr profit down about 9 pct
3M India Ltd
3M India gets members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD
3M India Ltd
3M India June-qtr profit up about 60 pct
3M India Ltd
3M India seeks members' nod for appointment of Debarati Sen as MD
3M India Ltd
3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
3M India Ltd
3M India appoints Bharat D Shah as Chairman
3M India Ltd
BRIEF-3m India June-qtr profit up about 11 pct
* June quarter net profit 660.9 million rupees versus 597.2 million rupees last year