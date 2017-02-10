Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telenet welcomes Lycamobile on its mobile network and sells Ortel Mobile

Telenet Group Holding NV : Telenet welcomes Lycamobile on its mobile network and sells Ortel Mobile to Lycamobile . Combined customer base of Lycamobile and Ortel Mobile in Belgium is approx. 1 million customers .CEO, John Porter, says "we plan to invest up to 250 million euros ($266.43 million) in the upgrade of our mobile infrastructure of which most will be completed by mid-2018".

Telenet Group Holding on track to deliver on full year 2016 outlook

Telenet Group Holding NV : On track to deliver on our full year 2016 outlook . Reconfirming FY 2016 outlook . H1 net loss 19.6 million euros ($21.70 million) versus profit 124.3 million euros year ago . H1 operating profit 271.7 million euros versus 278.1 million euros year ago . Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) stood at 53.0 versus 50.2 year ago . Top line and adjusted EBITDA growth of 4 pct and 2 pct in H1 2016 to 1,178.6 million euros and 552.5 million euros, respectively . H1 revenue 1.18 billion euros versus 898.7 million euros year ago .Says triple-play customers at end of June 1.1 million versus 1.1 million year ago.

Orange Belgium Q2 EBITDA beats Reuters poll

Orange Belgium SA : Restated EBITDA increased by 2.0 pct year-on-year to 144.9 million euros in first half of 2016 . Organic cash flow in first half of 2016 increased 4.8 pct year-on-year, compared to first half of 2015 . Actual amount paid by telenet could however exceed this minimum amount in case of higher network usage . Revised its restated EBITDA guidance for year 2016 to between 285 and 305 million euros from between 270 and 290 million euros, both excluding cable costs . This revised guidance corresponds to reversal of provision related to Walloon Pylon Tax for year 2015. . Q2 EBITDA 91.7 million euros versus 72.5 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 CAPEX 37.8 million euros versus 38.2 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 revenue 299.4 million euros versus 302 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 net profit 24.2 million euros versus 12.0 million euros in Reuters poll . In first half of 2016, Orange Belgium Group generated mobile service revenues of 504.5 million euros, a solid increase of 1.9 pct compared with same period last year . Orange Belgium and Telenet agreed upon terms and conditions for termination of full MVNO . Telenet committed to a minimum payment of 150.0 million euros (excluding VAT) over 3-year period 2016-2018 . Actual amount paid by Telenet could however exceed this minimum amount in case of higher network usage.

Orange Belgium and Telenet concluded the terms and conditions for the future termination of the full MVNO agreement

Telenet Group Holding NV : Orange Belgium and Telenet concluded the terms and conditions for the future termination of the full MVNO agreement . Telenet committed to a minimum payment of 150.0 million euro ($167.0 million) over 3-year period 2016-2018 . Telenet's mobile customers can continue using premium mobile voice and data network of orange belgium until end of 2018 . Through termination agreement, all outstanding legal disputes between both companies have now been settle .Expects to achieve annual run-rate synergies of 220.0 million euro by 2020, of which vast majority is MVNO-related.

Telenet Group Holding says new $850 mln term loan successfully priced and placed

Telenet Group Holding NV : New $850 million term loan due 2024 was successfully priced and placed .New term loan carries a margin of 3.50 pct over Libor with a 75 basis points floor over Libor and was issued at 99.5 pct.

Telenet Group Holding launches 8-yr $850 mln term loan

Telenet Group Holding NV:New $850 million term loan due 2024, extending our tenor.Net proceeds of this transaction are intended to be used to prepay facility O and facility P under Telenet's existing senior credit facility.

Telenet Group Holding gives FY 2016 EBITDA outlook

Telenet Group Holding NV:Rebased adjusted EBITDA in pivotal year 2016 is expected to remain stable versus 2015.Anticipates 5-7 pct adjusted EBITDA growth over next three years including Base.

Telenet Group Holding launches 50 mln euro share buyback program

Telenet Group Holding NV:Initiates share repurchase program 2016.‍Telenet may acquire from time to time its common stock, to a maximum of 1,100,000 shares, for a maximum consideration of 50.0 million euros within a 6 month period.

Telenet signs agreements with Medialaan regarding acquisition of Base company

Telenet Group Holding NV:Signs agreements with Medialaan in connection with acquisition of Base company.Agreement with Medialaan for Base company's sale of all JIM Mobile customers and its 50 pct stake in Viking Co NV.

