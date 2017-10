May 29 (Reuters) - Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd :March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 8.46 billion rupees versus 7.63 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 7.50 rupees per share.

Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd :Says gets members' nod for appointment of Rajeev Ranjan as CMD.