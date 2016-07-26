Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd announces Strategic Acquisitions in Southeast Saskatchewan

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd : Pro forma acquisitions, TORC anticipates that 2016 budget will result in 2016 exit production of greater than 19,400 boepd . Completed a series of tuck-in acquisitions in first half of 2016 for cash consideration of approximately $6.0 million . Further cost savings combined with operational efficiencies are expected to continue during 2016 . Also entered into an agreement with CPPIB for aggregate gross proceeds of $25 million . TORC Oil & Gas announces strategic acquisitions in Southeast Saskatchewan, bought deal financing, concurrent private placement to cornerstone investor and increase to 2016 production guidance . TORC Oil & Gas Ltd says total consideration for SE Saskatchewan Acquisition is $89.5 million, payable in cash . Entered into an agreement for a $75 million bought deal financing through a syndicate of underwriters . Says underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale to public, on a bought deal basis, 10.6 million shares at $7.05/share . Acquisitions are accretive on all key per share measures on a leverage neutral basis . Following completion of SE Saskatchewan Acquisition, TORC intends to maintain previously announced 2016 capital budget of $90 million .Also entered into an agreement with CPPIB whereby CPPIB has committed to subscribe for 3.5 million shares at price of $7.05per share.

TORC Oil & Gas posts Q1 loss per share $0.16

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd : TORC Oil & Gas Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial & operational results . Quarterly production of 18,162 boepd, up from 18,108 in Q4 of 2015 . Qtrly FFO per share $0.09 . TORC's 2016 capital budget $90 million . Qtrly loss per share $0.16 . Says 2016 capital budget of $90 million . Says expects to spend approximately $25 million in first half of year .Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd announces revised dividend

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:Board of Directors has approved a monthly dividend of $0.02 per common share, to be paid on March 15 to common shareholders of record on February 29.Approved monthly dividend of $0.02 per common share has been reduced from the previous monthly level of $0.045 per common share.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd confirms December dividend

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:Confirm that the December, 2015 dividend of $0.045 per common share will be paid on January 15, 2016.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for November 2015

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:confirm that a dividend of $0.045 per common share will be paid on December 15, 2015 to common shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.ex-dividend date is November 26, 2015, with payment to be made in cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd increases FY 2015 production guidance

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:Slightly increases FY 2015 production guidance to 15,500 from 15,400 boepd (87% light oil and liquids) and maintains exit rate guidance of greater than 18,200 boepd (89% light oil and liquids).