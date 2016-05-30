Tongaat Hulett Ltd : Operating profit for year is expected to be r1,808 billion (2015: r2,089 billion), a decrease of some 13,5% . Momentum in tongaat hulett's land conversion and development activities continues . Fy headline earnings are expected to be approximately r783 million, compared to r945 million last year .Sees fy headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 678 cents per share.