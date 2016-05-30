Edition:
Tongaat Hulett Ltd (TONJ.J)

TONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,433.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

301.00 (+2.70%)
Prev Close
11,132.00
Open
11,134.00
Day's High
11,592.00
Day's Low
11,129.00
Volume
201,320
Avg. Vol
221,168
52-wk High
13,550.00
52-wk Low
10,716.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tongaat Hulett says fy revenue up 3.2 pct
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Tongaat Hulett Ltd : Fy operating profit of r1,808 billion (2015: r2,089 billion) -13,5% . Annual dividend of 230 cents per share (2015: 380 cps) -39,5% . Fy revenue of r16,676 billion (2015: r16,155 billion) +3,2% .Fy headline earnings of r783 million (2015: r945 million) -17,1%.  Full Article

Tongaat Hulett expects FY oper profit of R1.81 billion
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Tongaat Hulett Ltd : Operating profit for year is expected to be r1,808 billion (2015: r2,089 billion), a decrease of some 13,5% . Momentum in tongaat hulett's land conversion and development activities continues . Fy headline earnings are expected to be approximately r783 million, compared to r945 million last year .Sees fy headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 678 cents per share.  Full Article

Tongaat Hulett Ltd News

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett to build refinery in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Monday it will build a refinery at its Mozambican sugar mill to process brown sugar into white sugar, in a country which has a shortage of refined white sugar.

