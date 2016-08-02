Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.BO)
TOPO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
251.15INR
11:39am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit falls
Torrent Power Ltd
Torrent Power Ltd declares interim dividend
Torrent Power Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each on 48,06,16,784 equity shares for FY 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched from March 23, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit surges
* June quarter consol total income 30.94 billion rupees versus 26.39 billion rupees last year
No consensus analysis data available.