Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)

TORP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,372.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.45 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs1,362.45
Open
Rs1,360.00
Day's High
Rs1,413.70
Day's Low
Rs1,360.00
Volume
228,172
Avg. Vol
183,238
52-wk High
Rs1,630.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit down about 55 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 2.92 billion rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 15.07 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 18.86 billion rupees .  Full Article

Torrent Pharma buys manufacturing unit of Glochem Industries
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Torrent pharma acquires manufacturing unit of hyderabad based glochem industries limited . To buy vizag api manufacturing unit of glochem industries along with few drug master files as going concern on slump sale basis .  Full Article

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd declares second interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:Approved payment of special dividend as second interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees (300%) per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each fully paid up.Says dividend is expected to be paid / dispatched on or around March 23, 2016.  Full Article

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd News

BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets members' nod for issue of redeemable NCDs/bonds

* Gets members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement Source text - http://bit.ly/2uQS0bf Further company coverage:

