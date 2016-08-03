TSO3 Inc (TOS.TO)
2.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.69
--
--
--
--
188,302
$3.69
$2.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TSO3 reports Q2 loss per share $0.02
TSO3 Inc
TSO3 responds to U.S. FDA on extended claims, gives operations update
Tso3 Inc
TSO3 appoints Glen Kayll as Chief Financial Officer
TSO3 Inc:Appointed Glen Kayll as Chief Financial Officer.Kayll succeeds Éléna Simard-Veilleux, who had been acting as interim CFO and has been appointed to the new position of vice president of finance. Full Article
BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity
* TSO3 Inc - Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer