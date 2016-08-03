Tso3 Inc : TSO3 responds to u.s. Regulators on extended claims and provides operations update . Responded to a previously announced request for additional information by U.S. Food and Drug Administration . Co's response allows FDA to continue their review for market clearance on extended claims for sterizone VP4 sterilizer in U.S. . Production and operational improvements co made on assembly facility had a minimal impact on Q2 2016 production . Substantially completed its improvements to its manufacturing facility in Québec .Operational improvements to its assembly facility are designed to increase assembly capacity and efficiency.