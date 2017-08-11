Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc :Total Energy Services Inc announces Q2 2017 results.Total Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26​.Total Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍revenue $154.9 million versus $43.9 million.Total Energy Services Inc - ‍capital expenditure budget for 2017 is currently $44.8 million.Total Energy Services Inc - ‍currently reviewing its capital plans for remainder of 2017​.

Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX

April 18 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc ::Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX.Has purchased 45,000 Savanna shares.

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc plans to repurchase shares . To undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on September 29, 2017 .May purchase up to 500,000 shares, being 1.6% of total number of outstanding shares, between Sept 30, 2016 to Sept 29, 2017.

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2016 results . Qtrly loss per share $0.14 . Total Energy Services Inc says 2016 capital expenditure budget is $17.2 million, of which $13.6 million had been expended to June 30, 2016 . Total Energy Services Inc qtrly revenue $ 43.9 million, down 39 percent .Total Energy Services Inc sees 2016 capital expenditure budget $17.2 million, of which $13.6 million had been expended to June 30, 2016.

Strad Energy says Tristan Partners, Tristan Offshore files lawsuit against co, directors

Strad Energy Services Ltd : Class action proceeding was filed on June 1, 2016 by Tristan Partners LP and Tristan Offshore Fund Ltd against co, directors . Class action proceeding seeks various declarations, general damages of $18.5 million and punitive damages of $5 million . Believes that action will not have a material adverse effect on company's financial position or results of operations .Class action proceeding relates to historical communications between strad and total energy services inc in 2014 and 2015.

Total Energy Services Inc : Total Energy Services Inc announces Q1 2016 results . Qtrly loss per share $0.07 . Qtrly revenue $49.95 million versus $92.5 million . Saw workforce continue to decrease during Q1 with cumulative headcount reductions now exceeding 50 pct since beginning of 2015 .Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01, revenue view c$48.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.