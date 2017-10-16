Edition:
India

Total SA (TOTF.PA)

TOTF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

45.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€45.96
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,205,768
52-wk High
€49.50
52-wk Low
€41.83

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Total Q3 2017 European refining margin indicator was $‍​48.2 per tonne
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA ::TOTAL'S EUROPEAN REFINING MARGIN INDICATOR WAS $‍​48.2 PER TONNE IN Q3 2017 VS $41.0 PER TONNE IN Q2 2017 - COMPANY DATA.  Full Article

Total reports compressor restart after shutdown at Port Arthur, Tx. refinery
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Total ::Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reports on Oct. 14 the wet gas compressor at unit no. 860 shutdown due to a mechanical failure.Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports the affected equipment was repaired and the compressor returned to service.Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reports emissions from area 5 unit 860, east flare, south flare.  Full Article

Total enters petroleum product retail sector in Mexico‍​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA ::TOTAL ENTERS THE PETROLEUM PRODUCT RETAIL SECTOR IN MEXICO‍​.FIRST TOTAL-BRANDED STATIONS TO OPEN BY THE END OF THE YEAR, WITH DEPLOYMENT CONTINUING IN 2018 AND 2019‍​.AGREEMENT WITH GASORED TO REBRAND A NETWORK OF AROUND 250 SERVICE STATIONS IN AND AROUND MEXICO CITY UNDER THE TOTAL BRAND‍​.  Full Article

Wood Group wins multi-million dollar contract from Total
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc ::WOOD WINS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT WITH TOTAL.‍AWARDED A NEW MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT BY TOTAL, SUPPORTING THEIR LINDSEY OIL REFINERY LOCATED IN NORTH KILLINGHOME, LINCOLNSHIRE, UK​.‍NEW CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.  Full Article

Total sells 15 pct stake in Norway oil field to Kuwait's KUFPEC
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Total Sa Divests its Remaining 15% Interest in Gina Krog Field in Norway to KUFPEC :.  Full Article

Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports emissions from Unit 871
Saturday, 27 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - Total ::Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports unit 871 experienced rising sulfur dioxide emissions due to an indeterminate cause.Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports the unit continued to operate under normal operating conditions.Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports emissions from area 1, sulfur recovery unit (SRU) no. 5 incinerator, unit 871.Refinery capacity: 225,500 barrels per day.Source: Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filing nEMN4C0KFM.  Full Article

Total and Ecoslops in partnership to develop a maritime oil residue processing plant
Wednesday, 21 Sep 2016 

Ecoslops SA : Total and Ecoslops partner to develop a maritime oil residue processing plant near Marseille . Ecoslops and Total will conduct a detailed study and research with regards to final investment decision in 2017 .Signing of a MOU with Total, to form a partnership to set up a maritime transport induced oil residue waste-processing unit.  Full Article

Saft Groupe H1 EBITDA falls to 44.7 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Saft Groupe SA : H1 EBITDA 44.7 million euros ($49.11 million) versus 57.5 million euros year ago . H1 net profit ‍​3.5 million euros versus 30.1 million euros year ago . H1 revenue 367.8‍​ million euros versus 370.8 million euros year ago . First financial benefits of Power 2020 plan are expected in 2017 . First operational improvements of Power 2020 plan are expected in H2 2016 .Confirms its medium-term objectives set out at the presentation of the Power 2020 plan.  Full Article

Sinochem's share trade to halt amid reports related to its planned bid for Atotech
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Sinochem International Corp <600500.SS> :Says share trade to halt from July 27 amid media reports related to its planned bid for Total's Atotech.  Full Article

Chugoku Electric Power to source LNG from France's Total- Nikkei<9504.T>
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Nikkei: Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc signed deal to procure Liquefied Natural Gas from Total SA for 17 years starting in 2019 - Nikkei .Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc Will receive 400,000 tons of LNG a year under the agreement - Nikkei.  Full Article

Total SA News

UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks

BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.

» More TOTF.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials