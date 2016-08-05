Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spin Master Corp : Reports strong Q2 2016 financial results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Says for full year 2016, organic Gross Product Sales expected to grow in high-teens, relative to 2015 . Q2 earnings per share $0.04 . Qtrly revenue of US$179.4 million, increased 40.5 pct from US$127.7 million in Q2 2015 .Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $174.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spin Master buys Swimways Corp

Spin Master Corp : Purchase price includes up to US$8.5 million payable over 4 years based on Swimways' sales growth . Spin Master Corp says transaction was financed through spin master's existing credit facility . Purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85 million in cash on closing, less an escrow for possible adjustments . Spin master corp says purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85 million in cash on closing . Spin Master Corp says Swimways will operate as a stand -alone subsidiary within Spin Master group .Announces acquisition of Swimways Corporation and establishment of outdoor business segment.

Spin Master plans to expand operations in Central Eastern Europe

Spin Master Corp : Says plans to expand its operations in central eastern Europe . Says will begin trading in region, which comprises Poland , Czech republic , Slovakia , Hungary and Romania , in 2017 . Says will also assume distribution for majority of its brands .Says sales and marketing efforts for cee initiative comprise poland , czech republic , slovakia , hungary and romania.

Spin Master Corp : Q1 revenue rose 51.9 percent to $161.7 million . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Q1 earnings per share $0.10 . Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $132.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Spin master reports robust q1 2016 financial results.