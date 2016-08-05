Edition:
Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO)

TOY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

51.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$51.37
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
86,455
52-wk High
$51.74
52-wk Low
$30.01

Spin Master Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Spin Master Corp : Reports strong Q2 2016 financial results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Says for full year 2016, organic Gross Product Sales expected to grow in high-teens, relative to 2015 . Q2 earnings per share $0.04 . Qtrly revenue of US$179.4 million, increased 40.5 pct from US$127.7 million in Q2 2015 .Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $174.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Spin Master buys Swimways Corp
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Spin Master Corp : Purchase price includes up to US$8.5 million payable over 4 years based on Swimways' sales growth . Spin Master Corp says transaction was financed through spin master's existing credit facility . Purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85 million in cash on closing, less an escrow for possible adjustments . Spin master corp says purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85 million in cash on closing . Spin Master Corp says Swimways will operate as a stand -alone subsidiary within Spin Master group .Announces acquisition of Swimways Corporation and establishment of outdoor business segment.  Full Article

Spin Master plans to expand operations in Central Eastern Europe
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Spin Master Corp : Says plans to expand its operations in central eastern Europe . Says will begin trading in region, which comprises Poland , Czech republic , Slovakia , Hungary and Romania , in 2017 . Says will also assume distribution for majority of its brands .Says sales and marketing efforts for cee initiative comprise poland , czech republic , slovakia , hungary and romania.  Full Article

Spin Master Corp Q1 adjusted EPS $0.12
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Spin Master Corp : Q1 revenue rose 51.9 percent to $161.7 million . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Q1 earnings per share $0.10 . Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $132.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Spin master reports robust q1 2016 financial results.  Full Article

BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

* Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

