Edition:
India

Tauron Polska Energia SA (TPE.WA)

TPE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

3.44PLN
6:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00zł (+0.00%)
Prev Close
3.44zł
Open
3.47zł
Day's High
3.48zł
Day's Low
3.42zł
Volume
732,056
Avg. Vol
3,006,839
52-wk High
4.12zł
52-wk Low
2.44zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's Tauron says sees Q4 net profit at $25 mln
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Tauron Polska Energia SA : Poland's No.2 energy producer Tauron says estimates its fourth quarter net profit at 102 million zloty ($25.06 million). . Tauron also says its 2016 full-year net profit amounted to 378 million zloty. .Tauron estimates its fourth quarter EBITDA at 882 million zloty..  Full Article

Poland's Tauron surprises with H1 net profit
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Tauron Polska Energia SA : Poland's second biggest utility Tauron said on Wednesday it booked a net profit at 3.4 million zlotys ($891,000) in the first half of 2016, after earlier estimating it had made a net loss of 10 million zlotys in the period due to asset value impairment. [nW8N19O00T] . Tauron's revenues and operating profit were in line with earlier estimates at 8.9 billion zlotys and 134 million zlotys respectively. .Tauron's net profit in the first half of 2015 stood at 719 million zlotys..  Full Article

Poland's Tauron says sees H1 net loss at 10 mln zlotys
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Tauron Polska Energia SA : Poland's second biggest state-run power group Tauron said on Friday it estimated its net loss in the first half of 2016 at 10 million zlotys ($2.55 million) due to asset value impairment. [nFWN1AC11V] .Tauron will release its second quarter results on August 17..  Full Article

Tauron says will not have problems with debt covenants in 2016, 2017
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Tauron Polska Energia SA : Poland's No.2 energy firm Tauron will not have problems with maintaining debt covenants in 2016 and 2017, Tauron Deputy Chief Executive Officer Marek Wadowski told reporters. Further company coverage: [TPE.WA] (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Poland's Brzeszcze mine to make profit from 2017 -Tauron
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Tauron : Poland's No.2 energy firm Tauron expects its Brzeszcze coal mine to make profit from 2017, Tauron Deputy Chief Executive Officer Marek Wadowski told reporters. . Wadowski also said that Brzeszcze will be extracting 1.8 million of coal per year starting from next year. Further company coverage: [TPE.WA] (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

TAURON Polska Energia SA plans 0.1 zloty dividend per share for 2015
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

TAURON Polska Energia SA:Recommends paying out a dividend of 0.1 Polish zlotys per share for 2015.  Full Article

TAURON Polska Energia SA sees 2018 EBITDA rise by 400 mln Polish zlotys on higher efficiency - Reuters
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

TAURON Polska Energia SA:Approved an efficiency increase programme which will bring an estimated 1.3 billion Polish zlotys in 2016-2018, increasing its 2018 EBITDA by around 400 million zlotys - Reuters.The EBITDA effect of the programme will be permanent and repeatable, the company said in a statement.  Full Article

TAURON Polska Energia SA appoints vice chairman of management board
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 

TAURON Polska Energia SA:Appoints Marek Wadowski as the company's vice chairman of the management board for Economic and Financial Affairs.  Full Article

TAURON Polska Energia SA dismisses vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

TAURON Polska Energia SA:Dismisses Anna Strizyk as vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance.Will not appoint new vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance.  Full Article

TAURON Polska Energia SA buys Brzeszcze mine
Thursday, 31 Dec 2015 

TAURON Polska Energia SA:On Dec. 31, its wholly-owned unit, Nowe Brzeszcze Grupa TAURON Sp. z o.o., and Spolka Restrukturyzacji Kopaln SA sign deal for sale of Brzeszcze mine for 1 zloty.TAURON Polska Energia said that it will return maximum 145.3 million zlotys of public aid granted to Spolka Restrukturyzacji Kopaln SA.  Full Article

Tauron Polska Energia SA News

Fitch Rates Tauron's Planned Eurobonds 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TAURON Polska Energia S.A.'s (BBB/Stable) upcoming Eurobonds an expected foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Share of Regulated Business: The ratings reflect th

» More TPE.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials