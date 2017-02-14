Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's Tauron says sees Q4 net profit at $25 mln

Tauron Polska Energia SA : Poland's No.2 energy producer Tauron says estimates its fourth quarter net profit at 102 million zloty ($25.06 million). . Tauron also says its 2016 full-year net profit amounted to 378 million zloty. .Tauron estimates its fourth quarter EBITDA at 882 million zloty..

Poland's Tauron surprises with H1 net profit

Tauron Polska Energia SA : Poland's second biggest utility Tauron said on Wednesday it booked a net profit at 3.4 million zlotys ($891,000) in the first half of 2016, after earlier estimating it had made a net loss of 10 million zlotys in the period due to asset value impairment. [nW8N19O00T] . Tauron's revenues and operating profit were in line with earlier estimates at 8.9 billion zlotys and 134 million zlotys respectively. .Tauron's net profit in the first half of 2015 stood at 719 million zlotys..

Poland's Tauron says sees H1 net loss at 10 mln zlotys

Tauron Polska Energia SA : Poland's second biggest state-run power group Tauron said on Friday it estimated its net loss in the first half of 2016 at 10 million zlotys ($2.55 million) due to asset value impairment. [nFWN1AC11V] .Tauron will release its second quarter results on August 17..

Tauron says will not have problems with debt covenants in 2016, 2017

Tauron Polska Energia SA : Poland's No.2 energy firm Tauron will not have problems with maintaining debt covenants in 2016 and 2017, Tauron Deputy Chief Executive Officer Marek Wadowski told reporters. Further company coverage: [TPE.WA] (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's Brzeszcze mine to make profit from 2017 -Tauron

Tauron : Poland's No.2 energy firm Tauron expects its Brzeszcze coal mine to make profit from 2017, Tauron Deputy Chief Executive Officer Marek Wadowski told reporters. . Wadowski also said that Brzeszcze will be extracting 1.8 million of coal per year starting from next year. Further company coverage: [TPE.WA] (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

TAURON Polska Energia SA plans 0.1 zloty dividend per share for 2015

TAURON Polska Energia SA:Recommends paying out a dividend of 0.1 Polish zlotys per share for 2015.

TAURON Polska Energia SA sees 2018 EBITDA rise by 400 mln Polish zlotys on higher efficiency - Reuters

TAURON Polska Energia SA:Approved an efficiency increase programme which will bring an estimated 1.3 billion Polish zlotys in 2016-2018, increasing its 2018 EBITDA by around 400 million zlotys - Reuters.The EBITDA effect of the programme will be permanent and repeatable, the company said in a statement.

TAURON Polska Energia SA appoints vice chairman of management board

TAURON Polska Energia SA:Appoints Marek Wadowski as the company's vice chairman of the management board for Economic and Financial Affairs.

TAURON Polska Energia SA dismisses vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance

TAURON Polska Energia SA:Dismisses Anna Strizyk as vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance.Will not appoint new vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance.

TAURON Polska Energia SA buys Brzeszcze mine

TAURON Polska Energia SA:On Dec. 31, its wholly-owned unit, Nowe Brzeszcze Grupa TAURON Sp. z o.o., and Spolka Restrukturyzacji Kopaln SA sign deal for sale of Brzeszcze mine for 1 zloty.TAURON Polska Energia said that it will return maximum 145.3 million zlotys of public aid granted to Spolka Restrukturyzacji Kopaln SA.