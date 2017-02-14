Tauron Polska Energia SA (TPE.WA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Poland's Tauron says sees Q4 net profit at $25 mln
Tauron Polska Energia SA
Poland's Tauron surprises with H1 net profit
Tauron Polska Energia SA
Poland's Tauron says sees H1 net loss at 10 mln zlotys
Tauron Polska Energia SA
Tauron says will not have problems with debt covenants in 2016, 2017
Tauron Polska Energia SA
Poland's Brzeszcze mine to make profit from 2017 -Tauron
Tauron
TAURON Polska Energia SA plans 0.1 zloty dividend per share for 2015
TAURON Polska Energia SA:Recommends paying out a dividend of 0.1 Polish zlotys per share for 2015. Full Article
TAURON Polska Energia SA sees 2018 EBITDA rise by 400 mln Polish zlotys on higher efficiency - Reuters
TAURON Polska Energia SA:Approved an efficiency increase programme which will bring an estimated 1.3 billion Polish zlotys in 2016-2018, increasing its 2018 EBITDA by around 400 million zlotys - Reuters.The EBITDA effect of the programme will be permanent and repeatable, the company said in a statement. Full Article
TAURON Polska Energia SA appoints vice chairman of management board
TAURON Polska Energia SA:Appoints Marek Wadowski as the company's vice chairman of the management board for Economic and Financial Affairs. Full Article
TAURON Polska Energia SA dismisses vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance
TAURON Polska Energia SA:Dismisses Anna Strizyk as vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance.Will not appoint new vice chairman of the management board for economics and finance. Full Article
TAURON Polska Energia SA buys Brzeszcze mine
TAURON Polska Energia SA:On Dec. 31, its wholly-owned unit, Nowe Brzeszcze Grupa TAURON Sp. z o.o., and Spolka Restrukturyzacji Kopaln SA sign deal for sale of Brzeszcze mine for 1 zloty.TAURON Polska Energia said that it will return maximum 145.3 million zlotys of public aid granted to Spolka Restrukturyzacji Kopaln SA. Full Article
Fitch Rates Tauron's Planned Eurobonds 'BBB(EXP)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TAURON Polska Energia S.A.'s (BBB/Stable) upcoming Eurobonds an expected foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Share of Regulated Business: The ratings reflect th