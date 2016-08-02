Edition:
India

Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

TPK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,504.00GBp
4:33pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
1,505.00
Open
1,501.00
Day's High
1,508.00
Day's Low
1,493.00
Volume
128,312
Avg. Vol
1,124,882
52-wk High
1,709.00
52-wk Low
1,301.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Travis Perkins says EU referendum hit demand
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Travis Perkins Plc : Continued growth momentum and investing for medium term returns . H1 adjusted operating profit ((2)) 194 million sg, up 4.9 percent . Result of eu referendum has created significant uncertainty in outlook for our end markets and we did experience weaker demand in run up to and immediately following referendum .Too early to precisely predict end market demand and we will continue to monitor lead indicators we track and will react accordingly..  Full Article

Travis Perkins says like-for-like sales in July below Q2 levels
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Travis Perkins Plc : H1 revenue increased by 5.8% with like-for-like sales up 3.1% . Adjusted operating profit increased by 4.9% to £194m . Result of eu referendum has created significant uncertainty in outlook for our end markets and we did experience weaker demand in run up to and immediately following referendum . Our two-year like-for-like sales in july have been below levels we experienced in q2, however we have seen a gradual improvement through course of month . Adjusted eps increased by 7.7% to 58.4p .Interim dividend increased by 3.4% to 15.25p per share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Travis Perkins PLC News

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,538.5 points on Thursday, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

» More TPK.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials