Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)
1,504.00GBp
4:33pm IST
-1.00 (-0.07%)
1,505.00
1,501.00
1,508.00
1,493.00
128,312
1,124,882
1,709.00
1,301.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Travis Perkins says EU referendum hit demand
Travis Perkins Plc
Travis Perkins says like-for-like sales in July below Q2 levels
Travis Perkins Plc
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19
Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,538.5 points on Thursday, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.