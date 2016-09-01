Edition:
India

Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)

TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

699.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.90 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs688.65
Open
Rs685.10
Day's High
Rs705.00
Day's Low
Rs683.95
Volume
243,781
Avg. Vol
242,557
52-wk High
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ramco Cements proposes to appeal to COMPAT against CCI order
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Ramco Cements Ltd : Orders passed by Competition Commission of India (CCI) . Penalty for co is 2.59 billion rupees . Proposes to go on appeal to compat against order of CCI . CCI has also given time of 60 days from the date of receipt of order to deposit penalty amount .. COMPAT is Competition Appellate Tribunal .  Full Article

Ramco Cements June-qtr profit jumps 57 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Ramco Cements Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.56 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 9.43 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 992.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; Net sales was 9.04 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ramco Cements March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Ramco Cements Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 2.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 943.6 million rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 9.79 billion rupees versus 9.62 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ramco Cements Ltd News

BRIEF-Petron Engineering Construction gets work order worth 620 mln rupees from Ramco Cements

* Gets work order worth 620 million rupees from Ramco Cements for civil & mechanical works Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKGBYJ Further company coverage:

» More TRCE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials