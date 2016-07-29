Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE.MC)
26.34EUR
23 Oct 2017
€0.76 (+2.97%)
€25.58
€25.73
€26.45
€25.45
619,739
452,369
€39.57
€25.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tecnicas Reunidas reports H1 net profit down at 66 mln euros
Tecnicas Reunidas SA
Tecnicas Reunidas says to pay 75 million euro dividend in 2016
Tecnicas Reunidas SA
Tecnicas Reunidas Q1 net profit down at 30 mln euros
Tecnicas Reunidas SA
Tecnicas Reunidas wins contract in Mexico for $800 mln
Tecnicas Reunidas SA:Says wins contract worth $800 million, awarded by Pemex Transformacion Industrial.Says contract is for the second phase of execution of ultra low sulphur diesel project at the General Refinery Lazaro Cardenas in Minatitlan, Mexico.Says this phase includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two new refining units. Full Article
Tecnicas Reunidas wins 270 mln euros deal in Finland
Tecnicas Reunidas SA:Neste, Borealis, Veolia choose Tecnicas Reunidas to build a heat and power plant in Finland.Total value of the investment amounts to 400 million euros, with 270 million euros corresponding to Tecnicas Reunidas contract. Full Article
Tecnicas Reunidas SA to propose complementary dividend
Tecnicas Reunidas SA:To propose 0.728871 euro gross per share complementary dividend, that is 39.2 million euros total. Full Article
Tecnicas Reunidas SA issues 2016 sales guidance in line with estimates
Tecnicas Reunidas SA:Sees FY 2016 sales between 4.30 billion euros and 4.60 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue at 4.46 billion euros in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Tecnicas Reunidas SA to pay out FY 2015 dividend
Tecnicas Reunidas SA:Says to pay FY 2015 interim dividend of 0.667 euro gross per share on Jan. 12, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-CB & I says has been awarded a contract by Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - co has been awarded a contract by Técnicas Reunidas, S.A for new product storage tanks