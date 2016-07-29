Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tecnicas Reunidas reports H1 net profit down at 66 mln euros

Tecnicas Reunidas SA : H1 EBITDA 103 million euros ($114.2 million) versus 103 million euros year ago . Sees 2016 EBIT margin levels at around 4 percent . H1 net profit 66 million euros versus 75 million euros year ago . H1 net sales 2.30 billion euros versus 1.88 billion euros year ago . Order book at end-June up 18 percent at 10.65 billion euros versus year ago .Says 2016 sales will increase to the range of 4.3 billion euros to 4.6 billion euros.

Tecnicas Reunidas says to pay 75 million euro dividend in 2016

Tecnicas Reunidas SA : Tecnicas Reunidas says to pay 75 million euro ($85 million)dividend in 2016 Further company coverage: [TRE.MC] ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom) ((sonya.dowsett@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Tecnicas Reunidas Q1 net profit down at 30 mln euros

Tecnicas Reunidas SA : Q1 net profit 30 million euros ($34 million) versus 38 million euros year ago . Q1 EBITDA 47.1 million euros versus 49.1 million euros year ago . Q1 revenue 1.05 billion euros versus 907.2 million euros year ago . Portfolio 12.04 billion euros at end of March versus 8.45 billion euros year ago . Sees 2016 sales to increase to the range of 4.3 billion euros to 4.6 billion euros .Sees 2016 EBIT margin levels at around 4 percent.

Tecnicas Reunidas wins contract in Mexico for $800 mln

Tecnicas Reunidas SA:Says wins contract worth $800 million, awarded by Pemex Transformacion Industrial.Says contract is for the second phase of execution of ultra low sulphur diesel project at the General Refinery Lazaro Cardenas in Minatitlan, Mexico.Says this phase includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two new refining units.

Tecnicas Reunidas wins 270 mln euros deal in Finland

Tecnicas Reunidas SA:Neste, Borealis, Veolia choose Tecnicas Reunidas to build a heat and power plant in Finland.Total value of the investment amounts to 400 million euros, with 270 million euros corresponding to Tecnicas Reunidas contract.

Tecnicas Reunidas SA to propose complementary dividend

Tecnicas Reunidas SA:To propose 0.728871 euro gross per share complementary dividend‍, that is 39.2 million euros total.

Tecnicas Reunidas SA issues 2016 sales guidance in line with estimates

Tecnicas Reunidas SA:Sees FY 2016 sales between 4.30 billion euros and 4.60 billion euros‍​.FY 2016 revenue at 4.46 billion euros in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tecnicas Reunidas SA to pay out FY 2015 dividend

Tecnicas Reunidas SA:Says to pay FY 2015 interim dividend of 0.667 euro gross per share on Jan. 12, 2016‍.