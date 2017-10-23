Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)
TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
97.20INR
23 Oct 2017
97.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.85 (+4.12%)
Rs3.85 (+4.12%)
Prev Close
Rs93.35
Rs93.35
Open
Rs94.85
Rs94.85
Day's High
Rs98.00
Rs98.00
Day's Low
Rs94.65
Rs94.65
Volume
1,346,420
1,346,420
Avg. Vol
1,461,988
1,461,988
52-wk High
Rs108.00
Rs108.00
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
Rs49.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-India's Triveni Engineering and Industries June qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 581.9 million rupees versus profit 428 million rupees year ago