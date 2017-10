Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Sees 2016 net profit of 790.6 million lira_Reuters.Sees 2016 sales of 1.5 billion lira and EBITDA of 827 million lira.It also said it is aiming for investment of 2.1 billion lira during the 2016-2018 period and envisages sales of 6.9 billion lira over the three years as a whole.FY 2016 revenue of 1.26 million lira, net profit of 397.5 million lira and EBITDA of 538.6 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.