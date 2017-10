Trigano SA : Supervisory board appointed Mrs Alice Feuillet as chairman of the supervisory board Further company coverage: [TRIA.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Trigano SA : Q3 sales of 410.5 million euros versus 339.5 million euros ($376.9 million) year ago .To go on increasing its activity and results in 2016/2017.