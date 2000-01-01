Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)
TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
99.40INR
3:59pm IST
99.40INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.70%)
Rs-0.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs100.10
Rs100.10
Open
Rs99.50
Rs99.50
Day's High
Rs101.40
Rs101.40
Day's Low
Rs99.20
Rs99.20
Volume
608,268
608,268
Avg. Vol
1,387,308
1,387,308
52-wk High
Rs109.50
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
Rs49.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Capital India Finance says share purchase agreement for selling entire stake held by Sainik Mining
* Capital India Finance says co's promoters Sainik Mining And Allied Services intimated co that they entered into share purchase agreement with Trident Holding