Edition:
India

Trakcja PRKiI SA (TRKP.WA)

TRKP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

6.50PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-0.04zł (-0.61%)
Prev Close
6.54zł
Open
6.56zł
Day's High
6.58zł
Day's Low
6.45zł
Volume
32,627
Avg. Vol
89,707
52-wk High
16.70zł
52-wk Low
6.13zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trakcja PRKiI Unit In Consortium Signs EUR 30.5 Mln Net Contract
Wednesday, 29 Nov 2017 

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Trakcja Prkii SA ::ITS UNIT AB KAUNO TILTAI AS PART OF THE CONSORTIUM SIGNS CONTRACT FOR ROAD CONSTRUCTION WORKS‍​.TOTAL NET VALUE OF THE CONTRACT IS EUR 30.5 MILLION, THE PART OF AB KAUNO TILTAI NOT YET KNOWN.  Full Article

Trakcja PRKiI Q3 net profit falls to 7.1 mln zlotys
Wednesday, 15 Nov 2017 

Nov 15 (Reuters) - TRAKCJA PRKII SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 REVENUE WAS 412.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 408.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 8.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Trakcja PRKiI Q3 estimated net profit of 7.2 mln zlotys
Monday, 30 Oct 2017 

Oct 30 (Reuters) - TRAKCJA PRKII SA ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY ESTIMATED Q3 REVENUE OF 412.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NET PROFIT OF 7.2 MILLION ZLOTYS.SAID ITS ORDER PORTFOLIO AT END OF SEPT. WAS ABOUT 2.0 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 45% VERSUS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Trakcja PRKil supervisory board proposes div. of 0.5 zloty/shr for 2016
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - TRAKCJA PRKIL SA ::ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE.EARLIER ON THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT PROPOSED A DIV. OF 0.44 ZLOTY PER SHARE FOR 2016 nFWN1IK0FL.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Trakcja PRKiI SA News

» More TRKP.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials