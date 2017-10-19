Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transgene Q3 operating revenue drops to 1.4‍​ million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA ::Q3 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 1.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT SEPT. 30 EUR 40.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.2 MILLION AT DEC. 31, 2016.CONFIRMS OUTLOOK OF CASH BURN ABOUT 30 MILLION EUROS‍​ IN FY 2017.

Transgene : Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab in HPV-positive head & neck cancer in a phase 1/2 study . Transgene- this is an exclusive agreement between parties to study combination of these two classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC .Transgene- phase I trial is expected to begin in France, with first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017.

Transgene H1 net loss narrows to 12.2 million euros

Transgene Sa : H1 operating loss from continuing operations 10.7 million euros ($11.93 million) versus 20.2 million euros year ago . H1 net loss 12.2 million euros versus 28.1 million euros year ago . H1 revenue 4.9 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago . Transgene confirms that it expects its cash burn to be around 35 million euros in 2016 .33.4 million euros in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2016.

Transgene SA:Transgene hires two senior pharmaceutical industry executives to join leadership team.

Transgene SA:Expects cash burn for 2016 to be around 35 million euros.From 2016, expects a reduction in overall operating costs of more than 10 million euros compared to full year 2015.

Transgene SA:Transgene and ABL, Inc. announce the acquisition by ABL Europe of Transgene's production asset situated in Illkirch, near Strasbourg.Transgene and ABL Europe sign a 3-year agreement under which Transgene has secured production of necessary clinical lots for its clinical development plan.

Transgene SA:‍Secures new funding of up to 30 million euros.Funding is combination of 20 million euro loan from European Investment Bank (EIB) and 10 million euros in financing from its major shareholder, Institut Merieux.

Transgene SA:Announces first patient randomized in multinational phase 3 trial for Pexa-VEC oncolytic immunotherapy in advanced liver cancer.

Transgene SA:Announces publication in "The Lancet Oncology" of phase 2b time trial results with TG4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer.

Transgene SA:Transgene announces dosing of first patient with TG1050 for treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection.