TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)
61.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$61.87
--
--
--
--
1,341,522
$65.24
$57.36
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Transcanada says Keystone pipeline operations back to normal
Oct 18 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp
Canada energy minister says NEB wll have to deal with postponed Energy East hearings
Canada's energy minister says National Energy Board will have to deal with situation of postponed Energy East hearings : Energy minister says deciding whether to replace two Energy East panel members is not a decision the government of Canada will want to make, NEB will have to deal with it . Energy minister says hopeful process of Energy East hearings will get back on the rails as soon as possible Further company coverage: [TRP.TO] (Reporting by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Jacobs secures engineering services agreement with Transcanada
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
NEB conditionally approves vaughan expansion project
National Energy Board : Neb conditionally approves vaughan mainline expansion project .Approved application from transcanada pipelines to construct,operate about 11.7 km of new natural gas pipeline in vaughan, subject to 19 conditions. Full Article
Columbia Pipeline Partners Q2 EPS $0.18
Columbia Pipeline Partners LP
Columbia Pipeline announces increase to quarterly distribution
Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp
TransCanada marketing stake in package of Mexico pipelines
TransCanada
Transcanada reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.52
Transcanada Corp
Transcanada Corp reports Q2 revenue $2.75 billion
Transcanada Corp
TC Pipelines increases 2016 Q2 cash distribution
TC Pipelines Lp
TransCanada's Keystone crude pipeline shut down after storm -sources
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 TransCanada Corp's Keystone crude oil pipeline is shut down after a storm on Tuesday night in southeast Alberta and southwest Saskatchewan, market sources said on Wednesday.