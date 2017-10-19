Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp :Spokesman says 590,000 bpd Keystone pipeline back to operating as normal after being shut down for a few hours.

Canada's energy minister says National Energy Board will have to deal with situation of postponed Energy East hearings : Energy minister says deciding whether to replace two Energy East panel members is not a decision the government of Canada will want to make, NEB will have to deal with it . Energy minister says hopeful process of Energy East hearings will get back on the rails as soon as possible Further company coverage: [TRP.TO] (Reporting by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :Jacobs secures engineering services agreement with Transcanada.

National Energy Board : Neb conditionally approves vaughan mainline expansion project .Approved application from transcanada pipelines to construct,operate about 11.7 km of new natural gas pipeline in vaughan, subject to 19 conditions.

Columbia Pipeline Partners LP : Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp reports second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly total operating revenues $313.2 million versus $315.6 million.

Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp : Columbia pipeline partners lp announces increase to quarterly distribution . Approved a quarterly distribution payment of $0.1975 per unit for cppl, payable on august 19, 2016 . Columbia pipeline partners lp announces increase to quarterly distribution .Distribution represents an approximately 5.3 percent increase over prior quarter's distribution of $0.1875 per unit.

TransCanada executives say company is marketing a package stake in six pipeline projects in Mexico. : Company marketing package of six Mexico pipelines in operation or construction . The package excludes new $2.1 Billon Sur De Texas-Tuxpan line . TransCanada says marketing up to 49.9 percent stake in Mexico pipelines, have not defined minimum stake Further company coverage: [TRP.TO] (Reporting by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@reuters.com;)).

Transcanada Corp : Transcanada reports solid second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share C$0.52 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.52 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Transcanada Corp : Q2 revenue $2,751 million versus $2,631 million . $25 billion portfolio of near-term capital projects, energy assets may augment expected 8 to 10 per cent annual dividend growth rate through 2020 . Expect to invest about US$1.3 billion in partnership to construct Sur De Texas-Tuxpan Pipeline with anticipated in-service date of late 2018 . Decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016 . Permanent financing for acquisition of Columbia pipeline group involves portfolio management . Portfolio management for Columbia pipeline acquisition financing includes monetization of us northeast power assets, interest in Mexican pipelines . Process of engaging advisors for monetization of U.S. Northeast Power assets, Mexican pipelines interest completed; initial stages of soliciting interested parties underway . Expect to provide update on outcome of engaging advisors for monetization of U.S. Northeast power assets, interest in Mexican pipelines by end of 2016 . Proceeds from monetizations will be used to retire draws from bridge loan facilities . Sees US$250 million of annual cost, revenue and financing benefits over next two years of ownership of Columbia pipeline .Decision on Master Limited Partnership strategy review strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016.

TC Pipelines Lp : Q2 distribution represents a 6 percent increase from $0.89 per common unit paid in Q1 2016 . TC Pipelines, Lp increases 2016 second quarter cash distribution by six percent .Declared partnership's Q2 2016 cash distribution of $0.94 per common unit.