Truworths International says FY HEPS declined marginally by 0.8%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd ::‍GROUP RETAIL SALES FOR 53-WEEK PERIOD ENDED 2 JULY 2017 INCREASED BY 8.6% (6.1% ON A PRO FORMA 52-WEEK BASIS*) TO R18.5 BILLION​.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) AND DILUTED HEPS DECLINED MARGINALLY BY 0.8% TO 662.0 CENTS AND 660.9 CENTS RESPECTIVELY.FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 182 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED.PRODUCT INFLATION FOR TRUWORTHS IS EXPECTED TO BE LOW TO NEGATIVE AND FOR OFFICE APPROXIMATELY 3% TO 4% IN 2018 FINANCIAL PERIOD.RETAIL SALES FOR SOUTH AFRICA FOR FIRST SIX WEEKS OF 2018 FINANCIAL PERIOD ARE 8.8% DOWN COMPARED TO FIRST SIX WEEKS OF 2017.TRADING SPACE IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY APPROXIMATELY 5% (TRUWORTHS 5% AND OFFICE 2%).‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF R636 MILLION (TRUWORTHS R493 MILLION AND OFFICE R143 MILLION) HAS BEEN COMMITTED FOR 2018 FINANCIAL PERIOD​.UK OFFICE'S RETAIL SALES FOR FIRST SIX WEEKS OF 2018 FINANCIAL PERIOD ARE 1.0% DOWN.

Truworths says HEPS for 52 weeks ended June 26 up 12 pct

Truworths International Ltd : Preliminary report on the audited group annual results for the 52 weeks ended June 26 2016 . Says group retail sales for 52-week period ended 26 June 2016 increased by 46.1 pct to 17.0 bln rand versus comparable period . 52 weeks ended June 26 headline and fully diluted headline earnings per share up 12 pct . Annual dividend per share up 12 pct . Says credit sales for period accounted for 53 pct of retail sales for period (2015: 70 pct) . 52 weeks ended June 26 group's gross margin decreased to 52.9 pct (2015: 55.2 pct) . HEPS and fully diluted HEPS for 52 weeks ended June 29 increased 12.4 pct to 667.6 cents and 12.5 pct to 665.9 cents respectively . Says interest received for period increased 21.2 pct to 1.3 bln rand(2015: 1.1 bln rand) due to growth in debtors book . We expect South African trading environment to remain challenging during 2017 financial period . Says operating profit increased 20.7 pct to 4.2 bln rand while operating margin decreased to 24.9 pct from 30.5 pct for period . Trading environment in United Kingdom is also faced with uncertainty after decision to withdraw from European Union . Non-Comparable group retail sales for first six weeks of 2017 financial period are 40 pct up over corresponding six weeks of 2016 period . In second half of 2017 financial year beneficial impact of lower product inflation could be expected if currency remains at current levels.

Truworths says LFL retail sales up 7.3 pct for 52 weeks ended June 26

Truworths International Ltd : Group retail sales for period ended June 26 2016 up by 46.1 pct to 17.0 bln rand . Says credit sales comprised 53 pct of retail sales vs 70 pct for period, with credit sales increasing by 11 pct . Says cash sales increasing by 130 pct relative to prior period . Retail sales for period increased by 11.3 pct to 12.8 bln rand relative to prior period .Like-For-Like store retail sales, increased by 7.3 pct for 52 weeks ended June 26.