Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc :Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business.Travelers Companies-in business insurance,expects underlying underwriting margins & combined ratio for rest of 2017 & 2018 to be broadly consistent.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins during rest of 2017 to be higher than in same period of 2016.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio during remainder of 2017 to be lower than in same period of 2016.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins into 2018 will be higher versus same periods of 2017.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio into 2018 will be slightly lower versus same periods of 2017.Travelers Companies Inc - overall, expects retention levels will remain "strong by historical standards" during remainder of 2017 and into 2018.
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc :Travelers companies says it expects to incur significant catastrophe losses in Q4 of 2017 resulting from recent wildfires in california - SEC filing.
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc ::Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share.Q3 core earnings per share $0.91.Q3 earnings per share $1.05.Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Travelers Companies Inc - at quarter-end book value per share of $86.73 and adjusted book value per share of $83.06.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly net written premiums $6.66 billion versus $6.39 billion.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly total revenue $7.33 billion versus $6.96 billion.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, was $700 million versus $89 million.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly net investment income of $588 million pre-tax versus $582 mln.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly combined ratio 103.2 percent versus 92.9 percent.Travelers Companies-catastrophe losses in Q3 primarily resulted from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, wind and hail storms in southern region Of U.S..
Travelers Companies Inc :Death of Jay Fishman, its executive chairman of board and former chief executive officer.
Travelers Companies Inc : Q2 net written premiums $6.35 billion versus $6.17 billion last year . Q2 combined ratio 93.1 percent versus 90.8 percent last year . Q2 pre-tax net investment income $549 million versus $632 million last year . Q2 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance $333 million versus $221 million last year . Q2 earnings per share $2.24, Q2 operating earnings per share $2.20; Q2 total revenue $6.79 billion versus $6.71 billion last year . Q2 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $6.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Book value per share at quarter-end $85.73 versus $77.51 last year; adjusted book value per share at quarter-end $77.61 versus $73.09 year ago . Q2 underwriting gain $388 million versus $511 million last year .Catastrophe losses in quarter primarily resulted from wind, hail storms in several U.S regions, fort McMurray wildfires in Canada.
Travelers Companies Inc :Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing.
