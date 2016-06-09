Edition:
Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

TRZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.78
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
107,522
52-wk High
$10.44
52-wk Low
$5.03

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transat A.T. says winter season affected by Zika virus, strike action threat
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Transat A.T. Inc : As expected, winter season was affected by Zika virus, threat of strike action and a weak dollar . Q2 revenue C$888.2 million versus C$875.2 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.68 .Results for the second quarter of 2016.  Full Article

Air Transat reaches tentative agreement with flight attendants
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Transat AT Inc: Air Transat and its flight attendants reach a tentative agreement .Air Transat and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on renewal of collective agreement that expired last October.  Full Article

Transat receives purchase offer from Tui AG
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Transat At Inc : Transat receives a firm purchase offer from Tui AG for its French and Greek tour operating units . Received offer from Tui AG ,to purchase its Transat France,Tourgreece tour operating business units for enterprise value of 54.5 million euros .Transaction would have no impact on co's transatlantic program.  Full Article

Transat AT Inc News

BRIEF-Transat A.T. Inc Q3 adjusted earnings C$0.73/shr

* Qtrly revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016

Earnings vs. Estimates

