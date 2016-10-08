Stars Group Inc (TSGI.TO)
25.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$25.29
--
--
--
--
502,335
$27.91
$17.07
Amaya Inc says confirms potential merger talks with William Hill
Amaya Inc
Amaya says all candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to board
Amaya Inc
Amaya reports Q1 revenues of $288.7 mln versus $272.3 mln
Amaya Inc
Amaya Inc sued in U.S. after CEO is charged with insider trading - Reuters News
Amaya Inc:Amaya Inc was sued on Thursday by a U.S. investor who accused the Canadian gambling website operator of defrauding shareholders by concealing insider trading conducted by its chief executive. - RTRS.In a proposed class-action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the plaintiff, Harvey Weisman, said Amaya should have revealed trades made by Chief Executive David Baazov, and failed to properly disclose deficiencies in its internal controls.Weisman, who lives in Maryland, said Amaya's share price was inflated while Baazov's trades were concealed.His lawsuit seeks to recoup losses for investors who bought Amaya shares between June 8, 2015, and March 23, 2016.Baazov and Daniel Sebag, Amaya's chief financial officer, were also named as defendants. The Pointe-Claire, Quebec-based company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Amaya's shares tumbled last week after Quebec's securities regulator, l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers, charged Baazov with insider trading, stemming from a probe that followed Amaya's 2014 purchase of the owner of PokerStars.It is common for U.S. securities fraud lawsuits to be filed against companies whose share prices tumble after negative news becomes public. Full Article
Amaya Inc CEO Baazov goes on indefinite leave - Reuters News
Amaya Inc:Amaya Inc Chief Executive David Baazov was taking an indefinite paid leave of absence, the Canadian gambling website operator said, a week after Baazov was charged with insider trading by Quebec's securities regulator. - RTRS.Charges against Baazov come about two months after Amaya said it had received a non-binding proposal from the chief executive to take the company private.Baazov is taking this leave voluntarily to focus on an offer to buy Amaya and to avoid a distraction for the company while he responds to the allegations against him by the securities regulator, Amaya said on Tuesday. Full Article
Quebec regulator files insider trading charges against Amaya Inc CEO - Reuters News
Amaya Inc:Quebec's securities regulator has filed insider trading charges against Canadian gambling website operator Amaya Inc's chief executive, David Baazov - RTRS.The charges are for "aiding with trades while in possession of privileged information, influencing or attempting to influence the market price of the securities of Amaya Inc, and communicating privileged information," the regulator said on Wednesday. Full Article
David Baazov announces intention to acquire Amaya
Amaya Inc:David Baazov intends to make an all-cash proposal to acquire Amaya at a purchase price presently estimated at C$21.00 per common share.Particular form and structure of the transaction have not been determined.David Baazov currently owns 24,564,047 common shares of Amaya, representing about 18.6%. Full Article
Amaya Inc updates FY 2015 guidance
Amaya Inc:Provided an update to its FY 2015 financial guidance as previously announced on Nov. 10, 2015.Says that it currently expects revenues, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted net earnings and pro forma adjusted net earnings per diluted share to each fall within the upper end of previously announced guidance ranges. Full Article
Amaya Inc to Appeal Ruling by Kentucky Trial Court in Rare and Controversial Suit Brought Under Arcane 200-Year-Old Commonwealth Law
Amaya Inc:Announced it will appeal a judgment issued yesterday by a state judge in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and will avail itself of any and all remedies available to it.The litigation was filed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 2010 and sought recovery of alleged losses by Kentucky residents who played real-money poker on PokerStars' website during a period between 2006 and 2011.In the decision, the judge imposed an approximately US$290 million award, which he trebled to approximately US$870 million excluding interest and applicable costs, in favor of the Commonwealth.The latest ruling is in stark contrast to the same trial court's decision just last month when it determined that damages should be based on the net losses of players.Yesterday's order applies a methodology that is not grounded in applicable law as it calculates damages based on gross losses of players without any reduction for winnings, bonuses or free play. Full Article
BRIEF-Stars Group enters into support agreement relating to the sale of NYX Gaming Group to Scientific Games
* The Stars Group enters into support agreement relating to the sale of NYX Gaming Group to Scientific Games