Amaya Inc says confirms potential merger talks with William Hill

Amaya Inc : Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic alternatives since february 2016 . Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached . Boards of William Hill PLC, Amaya Inc note recent press speculation and confirm that they are in discussions regarding potential all share merger . Board of William Hill evaluating options to accelerate William Hill's strategy of increasing diversification . Potential merger would be consistent with strategic objectives of both William Hill and Amaya . Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover . Citigroup global markets limited is acting as financial adviser to William Hill .Barclays Bank Plc is acting exclusively for Amaya.

Amaya says all candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to board

Amaya Inc : All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to board of directors of Amaya . Special committee continues its review of strategic alternatives .Board appointed Divyesh Gadhia to serve as chairman of board.

Amaya reports Q1 revenues of $288.7 mln versus $272.3 mln

Amaya Inc : Qtrly revenues $288.7 million versus $272.3 million . Qtrly diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share $ 0.28 . Qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.43 . For month of april 2016 , amaya estimates that unaudited consolidated revenues were approximately $96 million . Special committee's review of strategic alternatives is active and ongoing . CEO David Baazov and Daniel Sebag , Amaya's CFO, have advised board that they will not be standing for re-election as directors . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.50, revenue view c$378.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Amaya reports first quarter 2016 results.

Amaya Inc sued in U.S. after CEO is charged with insider trading - Reuters News

Amaya Inc:Amaya Inc was sued on Thursday by a U.S. investor who accused the Canadian gambling website operator of defrauding shareholders by concealing insider trading conducted by its chief executive. - RTRS.In a proposed class-action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the plaintiff, Harvey Weisman, said Amaya should have revealed trades made by Chief Executive David Baazov, and failed to properly disclose deficiencies in its internal controls.Weisman, who lives in Maryland, said Amaya's share price was inflated while Baazov's trades were concealed.His lawsuit seeks to recoup losses for investors who bought Amaya shares between June 8, 2015, and March 23, 2016.Baazov and Daniel Sebag, Amaya's chief financial officer, were also named as defendants. The Pointe-Claire, Quebec-based company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Amaya's shares tumbled last week after Quebec's securities regulator, l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers, charged Baazov with insider trading, stemming from a probe that followed Amaya's 2014 purchase of the owner of PokerStars.It is common for U.S. securities fraud lawsuits to be filed against companies whose share prices tumble after negative news becomes public.

Amaya Inc CEO Baazov goes on indefinite leave - Reuters News

Amaya Inc:Amaya Inc Chief Executive David Baazov was taking an indefinite paid leave of absence, the Canadian gambling website operator said, a week after Baazov was charged with insider trading by Quebec's securities regulator. - RTRS.Charges against Baazov come about two months after Amaya said it had received a non-binding proposal from the chief executive to take the company private.Baazov is taking this leave voluntarily to focus on an offer to buy Amaya and to avoid a distraction for the company while he responds to the allegations against him by the securities regulator, Amaya said on Tuesday.

Quebec regulator files insider trading charges against Amaya Inc CEO - Reuters News

Amaya Inc:Quebec's securities regulator has filed insider trading charges against Canadian gambling website operator Amaya Inc's chief executive, David Baazov - RTRS.The charges are for "aiding with trades while in possession of privileged information, influencing or attempting to influence the market price of the securities of Amaya Inc, and communicating privileged information," the regulator said on Wednesday.

David Baazov announces intention to acquire Amaya

Amaya Inc:David Baazov intends to make an all-cash proposal to acquire Amaya at a purchase price presently estimated at C$21.00 per common share.Particular form and structure of the transaction have not been determined.David Baazov currently owns 24,564,047 common shares of Amaya, representing about 18.6%.

Amaya Inc updates FY 2015 guidance

Amaya Inc:Provided an update to its FY 2015 financial guidance as previously announced on Nov. 10, 2015.Says that it currently expects revenues, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted net earnings and pro forma adjusted net earnings per diluted share to each fall within the upper end of previously announced guidance ranges.

Amaya Inc to Appeal Ruling by Kentucky Trial Court in Rare and Controversial Suit Brought Under Arcane 200-Year-Old Commonwealth Law

Amaya Inc:Announced it will appeal a judgment issued yesterday by a state judge in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and will avail itself of any and all remedies available to it.The litigation was filed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 2010 and sought recovery of alleged losses by Kentucky residents who played real-money poker on PokerStars' website during a period between 2006 and 2011.In the decision, the judge imposed an approximately US$290 million award, which he trebled to approximately US$870 million excluding interest and applicable costs, in favor of the Commonwealth.The latest ruling is in stark contrast to the same trial court's decision just last month when it determined that damages should be based on the net losses of players.Yesterday's order applies a methodology that is not grounded in applicable law as it calculates damages based on gross losses of players without any reduction for winnings, bonuses or free play.