Edition:
India

Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)

TSHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,126.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
2,121.00
Open
2,103.00
Day's High
2,150.00
Day's Low
2,101.00
Volume
886,488
Avg. Vol
2,000,333
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
1,991.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hospitality Property declares dividend payment
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Hospitality Property Fund Ltd: Tsogo Sun to acquire control of Hospitality – clean out dividend and finalisation announcement . Declared dividend for period from 1 July to 31 Aug, payable to holders of a ordinary shares only, of 9.28911 cents (gross) per A share . No clean out dividend is payable to holders of B shares .Issued share capital at declaration of clean out dividend comprises 144 285 503 A shares, 144 285 503 B shares of no par value.  Full Article

Hospitality Property and Tsogo Sun confirm effective date of deal
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :Tsogo Sun and Hospitality are pleased to confirm that effective date of transaction is 1 September 2016.  Full Article

Hospitality Property Fund - Competition Tribunal approves Tsogo Sun deal with conditions
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Hospitality Property Fund Ltd : Tsogo Sun to acquire control of hospitality by vending a portfolio of hotels into hospitality in exchange for shares . Transaction has been approved by Competition Tribunal .Competition tribunal approval subject to conditions accepted by both parties.  Full Article

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal says Southern Sun competitors withdraw intervention request
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Southern Sun competitors withdraw request to intervene in merger . Two companies in hospitality sector have withdrawn their request to be given an opportunity to intervene in an upcoming merger hearing . Argute Consulting and Tourvest Holdings said today, Wednesday 15 2016, that they had reached agreements with merging parties regarding their concerns . Argute and Tourvest said they would still make themselves available to competition commission when commission presented its case at hearing . Competition commission has recommended to tribunal conditional approval of merger . Granting of an intervention would have allowed argute and tourvest to present their argument to tribunal and to cross examine witnesses . Commission has taken into consideration other third party concerns in its conditions ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).  Full Article

S.Africa Competition Tribunal to hear Argute Consulting on Southern Sun Hotels merger
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

S.Africa Competition Tribunal : On Wednesday, the tribunal will hear an application by Argute Consulting to intervene in the merger hearing of Southern Sun Hotels and Hospitality Property Fund . Argute Consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun will have access to competitively sensitive information . Argute consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun could refuse to renew leases of hotel operators with a view to take over the operations ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).  Full Article

Tsogo Sun Holdings says FY adj HEPS gains 12 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2016 . FY income r12.3 billion up 8% . FY adjusted HEPS 196.5 cents up 12% . Final dividend per share 67.0 cents up 12% . Trading is expected to remain under pressure. .Group remains highly cash generative and is confident in achieving attractive returns from growth strategy once macro-economic environment improves.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Tsogo Sun updates on Hospitality Property Fund rights offfer

* Southern Sun Hotels provided irrevocable commitment to Hospitality Property Fund of r510 million to follow rights in terms of Hospitality Rights Offer

» More TSHJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials