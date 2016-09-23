Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hospitality Property declares dividend payment

Hospitality Property Fund Ltd: Tsogo Sun to acquire control of Hospitality – clean out dividend and finalisation announcement . Declared dividend for period from 1 July to 31 Aug, payable to holders of a ordinary shares only, of 9.28911 cents (gross) per A share . No clean out dividend is payable to holders of B shares .Issued share capital at declaration of clean out dividend comprises 144 285 503 A shares, 144 285 503 B shares of no par value.

Hospitality Property and Tsogo Sun confirm effective date of deal

Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :Tsogo Sun and Hospitality are pleased to confirm that effective date of transaction is 1 September 2016.

Hospitality Property Fund - Competition Tribunal approves Tsogo Sun deal with conditions

Hospitality Property Fund Ltd : Tsogo Sun to acquire control of hospitality by vending a portfolio of hotels into hospitality in exchange for shares . Transaction has been approved by Competition Tribunal .Competition tribunal approval subject to conditions accepted by both parties.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal says Southern Sun competitors withdraw intervention request

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Southern Sun competitors withdraw request to intervene in merger . Two companies in hospitality sector have withdrawn their request to be given an opportunity to intervene in an upcoming merger hearing . Argute Consulting and Tourvest Holdings said today, Wednesday 15 2016, that they had reached agreements with merging parties regarding their concerns . Argute and Tourvest said they would still make themselves available to competition commission when commission presented its case at hearing . Competition commission has recommended to tribunal conditional approval of merger . Granting of an intervention would have allowed argute and tourvest to present their argument to tribunal and to cross examine witnesses . Commission has taken into consideration other third party concerns in its conditions

S.Africa Competition Tribunal to hear Argute Consulting on Southern Sun Hotels merger

S.Africa Competition Tribunal : On Wednesday, the tribunal will hear an application by Argute Consulting to intervene in the merger hearing of Southern Sun Hotels and Hospitality Property Fund . Argute Consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun will have access to competitively sensitive information . Argute consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun could refuse to renew leases of hotel operators with a view to take over the operations

Tsogo Sun Holdings says FY adj HEPS gains 12 pct

Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2016 . FY income r12.3 billion up 8% . FY adjusted HEPS 196.5 cents up 12% . Final dividend per share 67.0 cents up 12% . Trading is expected to remain under pressure. .Group remains highly cash generative and is confident in achieving attractive returns from growth strategy once macro-economic environment improves.