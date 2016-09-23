Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)
2,126.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
5.00 (+0.24%)
2,121.00
2,103.00
2,150.00
2,101.00
886,488
2,000,333
3,100.00
1,991.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hospitality Property declares dividend payment
Hospitality Property Fund Ltd: Tsogo Sun to acquire control of Hospitality – clean out dividend and finalisation announcement . Declared dividend for period from 1 July to 31 Aug, payable to holders of a ordinary shares only, of 9.28911 cents (gross) per A share . No clean out dividend is payable to holders of B shares .Issued share capital at declaration of clean out dividend comprises 144 285 503 A shares, 144 285 503 B shares of no par value. Full Article
Hospitality Property and Tsogo Sun confirm effective date of deal
Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
Hospitality Property Fund - Competition Tribunal approves Tsogo Sun deal with conditions
Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal says Southern Sun competitors withdraw intervention request
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Southern Sun competitors withdraw request to intervene in merger . Two companies in hospitality sector have withdrawn their request to be given an opportunity to intervene in an upcoming merger hearing . Argute Consulting and Tourvest Holdings said today, Wednesday 15 2016, that they had reached agreements with merging parties regarding their concerns . Argute and Tourvest said they would still make themselves available to competition commission when commission presented its case at hearing . Competition commission has recommended to tribunal conditional approval of merger . Granting of an intervention would have allowed argute and tourvest to present their argument to tribunal and to cross examine witnesses . Commission has taken into consideration other third party concerns in its conditions ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)). Full Article
S.Africa Competition Tribunal to hear Argute Consulting on Southern Sun Hotels merger
S.Africa Competition Tribunal : On Wednesday, the tribunal will hear an application by Argute Consulting to intervene in the merger hearing of Southern Sun Hotels and Hospitality Property Fund . Argute Consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun will have access to competitively sensitive information . Argute consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun could refuse to renew leases of hotel operators with a view to take over the operations ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)). Full Article
Tsogo Sun Holdings says FY adj HEPS gains 12 pct
Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun updates on Hospitality Property Fund rights offfer
* Southern Sun Hotels provided irrevocable commitment to Hospitality Property Fund of r510 million to follow rights in terms of Hospitality Rights Offer