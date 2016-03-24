Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS appoints Suat Ince as General Manager (CEO)

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Appoints Suat Ince as new general manager (CEO) as of April 1 replacing Ozcan Turkaki.Suat Ince lastly was serving as deputy general manager of Turkiye Is Bankasi.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS to increase capital to 2.05 billion turkish lira from 1.75 billion turkish lira

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Decides to increase capital to 2.05 billion turkish lira from 1.75 billion turkish lira by distributing bonus shares as dividends.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Proposes to pay net ‍0.0255 lira per share FY 2015 dividend ​.Proposes to pay dividend on March 28.Proposes to distribute share dividend at total amount of 300 million turkish lira to be used in capital increase.