Edition:
India

Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)

TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

850.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs12.70 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs837.30
Open
Rs842.00
Day's High
Rs855.40
Day's Low
Rs821.20
Volume
293,889
Avg. Vol
780,969
52-wk High
Rs921.70
52-wk Low
Rs510.62

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Elxsi June-qtr profit rises 17.4 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Tata Elxsi Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 419.3 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 2.94 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 357.2 million rupees; net sales was 2.44 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Tata Elxsi Ltd News

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi ‍allots bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

* Says ‍allotted bonus shares in ratio of 1:1​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhcBgN Further company coverage:

» More TTEX.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials